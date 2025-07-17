Abuse towards rugby referees is on track to hit record levels, with figures obtained by the Herald showing a sharp rise in serious incidents.
As of July 10, 68 cases have been reported in 2025, putting the year on course to surpass last year’s total of 79.
New Zealand Rugby(NZR) defines abuse as physical, verbal or threatening behaviour.
In 2022, when the NZR data were first centralised, 69 incidents were recorded, followed by 73 in 2023, before a significant spike last year, which will likely be surpassed again with sevens and playoffs in community and provincial rugby.
Just six of the 26 provincial unions are yet to report an incident this year. One union has already recorded eight.
Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby CEO Corey Kennett called it a “nationwide epidemic” and warned the sport was nearing a crisis at the grassroots level. NZR backed his view, though no other union has taken similar action.
Not all agree. One union boss told the Herald they don’t see it as a national crisis, while another linked the rise in abuse to wider societal issues, such as the cost-of-living crisis.
Numerous unions or referee associations approached by the Herald declined to comment or didn’t respond.
Abuse an issue across NZ sport
The Herald has contacted several major sporting codes in New Zealand to ask whether they have noticed an increase in incidents involving match officials.
While most organisations that responded were unable to provide specific figures, all expressed similar concerns about growing abuse directed at referees and umpires, many of whom are volunteers.
The issue isn’t just limited to New Zealand, with many sports across the globe facing increasing issues.
NZR says promoting respectful sideline behaviour remains a priority for them and it has recently partnered with the South Canterbury Rugby Football Union and Sport Canterbury to look at a solution that will run across eight codes across the region.
New Zealand Football (NZF) provided stats from 2024 stating that in 2506 matches played with appointed match officials, there were 89 reported incidents which included abusive language or gestures towards the official.