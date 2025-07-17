Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Referee abuse: Sporting bodies highlight concerns for match officials, alarming figures for New Zealand Rugby

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Referee abuse in our national game is on the rise. Image / Herald artists

Referee abuse in our national game is on the rise. Image / Herald artists

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Abuse towards rugby referees is on track to hit record levels, with figures obtained by the Herald showing a sharp rise in serious incidents.

As of July 10, 68 cases have been reported in 2025, putting the year on course to surpass last year’s total of 79.

New Zealand Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save