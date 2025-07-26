It escalated, with punches being thrown and Lee’s mother being struck in the mouth and suffering a split lip.
Lee said her mother was “really shaken up”, with the incident also triggering a pre-existing heart condition.
“She’s quite little, only five foot and a bit, your typical grey-haired lady,” Lee told 1 News.
“I couldn’t believe she ended up being the one that got hit.”
Upon learning his grandmother had been assaulted, Lee’s son, a player for Albany United, was reportedly “quite upset”.
The team’s coach subsequently refused to continue the match, which was officially stopped around the 70-minute mark.
Northern Region Football (NRF), the body that organises the competition, confirmed to the Herald a disciplinary investigation is under way.
It is also understood police were called to the game.
“NRF was shocked to get reports of a spectator assault,” NRF communications manager Richard Irvine said.
“Everyone should be safe at a community football match.”
He said the match was abandoned and the “incident now is under police and NRF Disciplinary Committee investigation”.
Lee told 1 News Kiwis love their sport but it shouldn’t become violent.
“If you can’t manage your emotions, do everyone a favour and don’t turn up.”
