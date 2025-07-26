Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Auckland U17 football game abandoned after grandmother punched in the mouth

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Greens Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and Act Leader David Seymour look at the local government refocus, the UN letter and taking Fringe Benefit Tax off health insurance.

A grandmother has been punched in the face during a “chaotic” sideline brawl at an Auckland teen soccer game.

The incident led to the game being cancelled and police called, 1 News has reported.

Charlotte Lee had taken her 75-year-old grandmother to the U17 Albany United versus Māngere United game

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save