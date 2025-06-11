A violent incident during a game between Pakūranga United Rugby Club and Manukau Rovers Rugby Club at Bell Park in East Auckland has led to player suspensions and a police charge.

A violent incident during a game between Pakūranga United Rugby Club and Manukau Rovers Rugby Club at Bell Park in East Auckland has led to player suspensions and a police charge.

Three Auckland club rugby players have been suspended – one for eight weeks – and one charged with assault after an opposing player was allegedly coward-punched in the jaw, causing him to suffer a seizure on the field.

The incident, which was reported to police, unfolded during a game between Pakūranga United Rugby Club and Manukau Rovers Rugby Club at Bell Park in East Auckland on May 24.

Video of the incident seen by the Herald shows a Pakūranga player engaged in a rolling maul, binding on to a Manukau player before the pair break off. The Manukau player wrestles with the victim before appearing to elbow him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

While the victim is sitting on the ground, another Manukau player can be seen approaching him from behind and allegedly punching him in the jaw, causing the Pakūranga player to suffer an apparent seizure on the field.