There’s no guarantees Highlanders lock Fabian Holland, the first Netherlands-born All Black, converted midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai, Chiefs prop Ollie Norris, hooker Brodie McAlister and Hurricanes openside Du’Plessis Kirifi will immediately step up to the test scene.

But in the quest to build depth and harness game changes, there’s more upside in throwing them in to find out now.

“Team selection is always tough,” Robertson said after unveiling his 32-man squad at the Coastal rugby club, home to the Barrett brothers, in Taranaki.

“We’ve got some great players competing hard so you’ve got to make some tight calls. Some great players are going to miss out but we’re really pleased with the balance and the opportunities we’ve given some new players.”

With an extended list of incumbents and contenders the pinch was always going to be keenly felt in the stacked loose forwards.

And with only five selected – compared to seven on last year’s northern tour - with second rowers Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i providing blindside cover, Blackadder and Papali’i are the biggest casualties.

Blackadder returned from a familiar prolonged injury absence at the backend of the Crusaders campaign. While he remains a workaholic defender, Blackadder rarely bends the line with ball in hand which is reflected by his limited post contact carrying metres.

The door is not closed on Blackadder and Papali’i, who could yet return for the Rugby Championship and beyond.

But with impressive Crusaders No 8 Christian Lio-Willie included as injury cover for Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson while he recovers from a head knock, a new breed of loose forwards is emerging.

Injuries also played a part with 22-year-old Peter Lakai and Chiefs loose forward Simon Parker unavailable.

“We’ll stay in touch and have the care package... getting around them,” All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said of Blackadder and Papali’i, who have 50 test caps between them.

“Razor makes the phone calls this morning then it’s my job to follow up.

“We had a bit of a get together in the Mount last week. Dalton was there and we had a good catch up about where he was at.

“I’ve got no doubt he’ll go away and work hard. He’s been a good All Black and... he’ll keep chipping away on his craft.”

The desire for power, for those capable of delivering damaging hits, bending the defensive line and putting the team on the front foot, is widely evident in this squad.

Chiefs blindside Samipeni Finau, despite his ongoing discipline concerns, fits that bill as does Ardie Savea and last year’s breakout star Wallace Sititi.

This All Blacks coaching group considers Blackadder a specialist six which favoured Jacobson’s versatility to cover all three loose forward roles.

As Robertson noted: “We’ve got some in-form players in the loose forwards and they have balance by playing a couple of positions.

“Samipeni has had moments through the year where he’s been awesome. We’re going to get the best out of him. We feel like he’s maturing nicely.”

Kirifi’s consistent turnover prowess, and the way he has matured in leadership roles with Wellington and the Hurricanes, promoted his presence over Papali’i.

Ball-carrying punch is the defining difference between second five-eighths Tupaea and Havili, with the latter battling an Achilles injury as he led the Crusaders to their 15th Super Rugby title last weekend.

While experience is important in closing out matches, the prospect of injecting Tavatavanawai, Kirifi and Holland could significantly enhance the All Blacks bench, too. Last year the All Blacks’ four losses all came after leading at half time.

“We know where we were at last year with those stats and the opportunities we created but we didn’t quite finish,” Robertson said.

“The 23 wins test matches in most games so there was discussion around that, for sure.”

Fijian-born Tavatavanawai was a weapon for the Highlanders this year.

His shift from the wing to the midfield, and Jamie Joseph handing him the co-captaincy, moved him closer to the action to inspire career-best form.

He finished with the most breakdown turnovers in Super Rugby and was near impossible to stop with a head of steam.

How the All Blacks unleash him in the coming weeks will be fascinating to witness.

“He’s a special player with so much power in him,” Robertson said.

“His consistency over the whole year really impressed us. His skillset, his defensive reads got better and better. He’s resilient and tough and he compliments the midfield.”

Brodie McAlister’s inclusion over second-choice Crusaders hooker George Bell is a nod to form this season.

And after at least two years on the national radar, dynamic loosehead prop Norris earns his promotion ahead of Bower through Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s injury absence.

Ruben Love’s inclusion as an outside back and third-choice No 10 behind Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie points to New Zealand’s lack of established depth with proven first fives.

With Mark Tele’a moving to Japan after the NPC season, Chiefs wings Emoni Narawa, included as injury cover for Anton Lienert-Brown, and Leroy Carter are unlucky to miss out but the All Blacks have preferred to name a smaller squad, with a view to handing everyone game time in the three test series against France.

With power front of mind, the All Blacks next challenge will be nailing the precision that often eluded them at crucial times last year.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.