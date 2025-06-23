Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks squad: Power and versatility key in new selections

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Scott Robertson has called up five new faces for his first All Blacks class of 2025, with his 35-man squad for next month’s series against France named.

Scott Robertson’s second year at the helm of the All Blacks has sparked a notable selection shake-up.

Power on both sides of the ball, versatility and improving their finishing proved decisive in elevating five rookies and excluding notable omissions.

After a maiden test season in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks