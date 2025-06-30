Advertisement
Updated

First XV rugby: Liston College stun King’s in dramatic Auckland 1A upset

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
23 mins to read

Meet the boys of the Tangaroa College First XV and the coach that turned the team from a struggling side to 1A contenders. Video / Anthony Costello
Opinion by Bruce Holloway &Adam Julian
THE FACTS

  • Liston College defeated King’s College 27-24 in a dramatic Auckland 1A rugby match.
  • St Kentigern College top the table after a 48-26 win over St Peter’s College.
  • Rotorua Boys’ High School retained the Moascar Cup with a 29-7 victory over Napier Boys’ High School.

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

First XV wrap: Mighty Liston College claim another big scalp; Rotorua retain the Moascar Cup; Hamilton rediscover winning form; Quadrangular Tournament standouts; Tom Perkins’ golden cap; St Peter’s Cambridge on target to finish top in the Central North Island; all the nationwide

