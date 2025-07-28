Advertisement
First XV wrap: King’s College top 1A rugby with Calvin Harris-Tavita’s heroics

NZ Herald
24 mins to read

King's College fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita pictured in action against St Kentigern College. Photo / Bruce Holloway

King’s return to the top thanks to some Benji-style magic; Palmerston North set to host Super 8 final; Hamilton return to form; Central North Island semifinals decided; Silverstream hit a ton in Wellington; exciting semifinal draw in Canterbury; all the top action nationally ...

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

