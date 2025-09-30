“The All Blacks have succession plans in terms of depth charts for players right down to the under-20s.”

Joseph said the challenge for him was to develop players in every position, but he highlighted the front row.

“If you take nine front-rowers out of the stocks [for the All Blacks’ end-of-year tour], then our job is to develop the next nine guys, so that if they get injuries then they can step up and play test-match footy.

“So when you look at 18 front-rowers, then there is a bit of a way to go to make sure they’re ready for test-match footy.”

Joseph knows a lot of factors have to be taken into account before his touring side will be finalised.

“Rugby teams are forever changing because of injuries and the form is the form and there are currently a bunch of guys that aren’t in the All Blacks that get a chance to show what it takes to be an All Black.

“If the injury rate isn’t too bad then we’ll have a strong team but I’m not too fussed in terms of who is going to be available.

“It is my job that through the NPC we have every position covered if we get those injuries.”

Joseph admits that last weekend they lost to injuries three or four players who had been on their charts and therefore as a coach he needs to be flexible.

The All Blacks XV squad will be announced on October 14, with the team heading to England on October 24.

He said not a lot of coaching would be done prior to the tour.

“My core role is to bring the players together and making sure we play to our potential and ultimately go out there and win.”

All Blacks XV 2025 schedule

Sunday, November 2

All Blacks XV versus Barbarians, Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, kick-off 1.15am NZT (13.15 GMT).

Sunday, November 9

All Blacks XV versus England A, The Recreational Ground, Bath, kick-off 1.15am NZT (13.15 GMT).

Sunday, November 16

Details TBC

– RNZ