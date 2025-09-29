“It’s another opportunity for myself to come in and try and add to the squad, not just be a part of it. Try and be better, bring intensity, bring physicality,” Skelton said.
“That’s what the squad needs, and that’s what we’ve had the last few weeks.
“I’m thankful that not much has changed in four weeks, in terms of game plan, in terms of structures. I’ve been training the whole time at La Rochelle, so I feel pretty fit,” he added.
While the Wallabies failed to end the All Blacks’ 52-match run at Eden Park, they rallied from 20-3 down and were just two points behind going into the last five minutes.
They still have a slim chance of winning a first Rugby Championship in a decade, but must beat New Zealand with a bonus point and hope the Pumas soundly defeat South Africa at Twickenham in London.
“The Rugby Championship is still up for grabs, there’s still a lot to play for,” Skelton said.
“We want to make everyone in Australia proud of what we do and how we play footy. The [Bledisloe] series might be gone, but we’re definitely putting everything we can into winning this Rugby Championship.
“That will start with today’s training, and then we’ll build the week nicely so that we can really be at our peak come Saturday.”