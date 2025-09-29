All Blacks v Australia: Wallabies’ big-man Will Skelton ready to impose himself against Scott Robertson’s side

Giant lock Will Skelton said Monday he intends to use his physicality to rattle the All Blacks in Australia’s must-win Rugby Championship test in Perth after missing their agonising defeat in Auckland.

Skelton, who towers 2.03m (6ft 6in), was a menace against the British and Irish Lions this year, with his presence also felt in the Wallabies’ two tests against South Africa.

He missed their home double-header against Argentina, because of club commitments with La Rochelle in France, and the 33-24 loss at Eden Park on Saturday which saw the Bledisloe Cup remain in New Zealand hands.

But he is back for Saturday’s sold-out match at Perth Stadium, with fellow power forward Rob Valetini.

Veteran halfback Nic White has also rejoined Joe Schmidt’s squad after Tate McDermott was ruled out with a hamstring injury, marking his second comeback from retirement.