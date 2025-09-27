Both teams coming off a loss. The great rivalry continues for the 180th time on Saturday.

The All Blacks need eight more points to make it 4000 against Australia, the first team to reach that mark against an opponent.

Australia is the only other side to pass 2000 against another side (vs New Zealand).

The Wallabies haven’t beaten the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986, a run of 22 tests. They did beat Wales at the ground in the 2011 bronze final (after two earlier defeats at Eden Park against Ireland and the All Blacks).

All Blacks v Wallabies history

Played – 179

All Blacks won – 126

Wallabies won – 45

Draws – 8

All Blacks points scored – 3992

Wallabies points scored – 2604

All Blacks v Wallabies line-ups

All Blacks side to face Wallabies:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor (vice-captain), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Fabian Holland, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea (captain), 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jordie Barrett (vice-captain) , 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Peter Lakai, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.

Wallabies side to face All Blacks:

1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson (captain), 9. Tate McDermott, 10. James O’Connor, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Len Ikitau, 13. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, 14. Harry Potter, 15. Max Jorgensen.

Reserves: 16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Jeremy Williams, 20. Carlo Tizzano, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Tane Edmed, 23. Filipo Daugunu.

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: L, W, L, W, W

Wallabies: L, W, W, L, W

All Blacks v Wallabies – last time they met

All Blacks 33 Australia 13, Sky Stadium, September 28, 2024

The All Blacks signed off their final home test of 2024 by banishing the plucky Wallabies and, more importantly, exorcising some demons.

While their performance was clunky at times, with frequent errors frustrating, the All Blacks produced enough attacking spark and defensive steel to claim their first win in Wellington for six years – and score their first points in the final quarter for six tests.

The five-tries-to-one victory allowed the All Blacks to toast Sam Cane’s 100th test milestone and TJ Perenara’s final home appearance on the desired note. Both veterans received appreciative standing ovations when they were replaced in the second half.

All Blacks 33 (Caleb Clarke 2, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Tamaiti Williams tries; Beauden Barrett 4 cons)

Wallabies 13 (Fraser McReight try; Noah Lolesio con, pen)

HT: 19-13

Wallabies record at Eden Park

1931 - All Blacks 20 Wallabies 13

1946 - All Blacks 14 Wallabies 10

1949 - Wallabies 16 All Blacks 9

1955 - Wallabies 8 All Blacks 3

1962 - All Blacks 16 Wallabies 8

1972 - All Blacks 38 Wallabies 3

1978 - Wallabies 30 All Blacks 16

1982 - All Blacks 33 Wallabies 18

1985 - All Blacks 10 Wallabies 9

1986 - Wallabies 22 All Blacks 9

1989 - All Blacks 24 Wallabies 22

1991 - All Blacks 6 Wallabies 3

1995 - All Blacks 28 Wallabies 16

1999 - All Blacks 34 Wallabies 15

2001 - All Blacks 21 Wallabies 17

2005 - All Blacks 34 Wallabies 24

2006 - All Blacks 34 Wallabies 27

2007 - All Blacks 24 Wallabies 12

2008 - All Blacks 39 Wallabies 10

2009 - All Blacks 22 Wallabies 16

2011 - All Blacks 30 Wallabies 14

2011 - Ireland 15 Wallabies 6 - RWC pool game

2011 - All Blacks 20 Wallabies 6 - RWC semifinal

2011 - Wallabies 21 Wales 18 - RWC bronze final

2012 - All Blacks 22 Wallabies 0

2014 - All Blacks 51 Wallabies 20

2015 - All Blacks 41 Wallabies 13

2016 - All Blacks 37 Wallabies 10

2018 - All Blacks 40 Wallabies 12

2019 - All Blacks 36 Wallabies 0

2020 - All Blacks 27 Wallabies 7

2021 - All Blacks 33 Wallabies 25

2021 - All Blacks 57 Wallabies 22

2022 - All Blacks 22 Wallabies 14

All Blacks v Wallabies referee

Italian referee Andrea Piardi will be in charge of the Eden Park test. His only All Blacks test was last year’s 42-14 win over the Pumas at Eden Park, after the home side were coming off a defeat at Sky Stadium.

He previously refereed the second test between the Wallabies and Lions. His only other Australian test was a 22-19 defeat to Ireland last year.

Matthew Carley (England) and Morne Ferreira (South Africa) are the assistant referees while South African Marius Jonker is the TMO.

All Blacks v Wallabies TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.20 Draw: $26 Australia: $4.40

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule

August 16, 9.10am – Argentina 24 All Blacks 41, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba

August 23, 9.10am – Argentina 29 All Blacks 23, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires

Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks 24 South Africa 17, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks 10 South Africa 43, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – Australia v All Blacks, Perth

All Blacks v Wallabies – how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Wallabies, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.