And after a selection oversight in recent weeks, Robertson has belatedly turned to Caleb Clarke on the left edge, in the only true starting shift, to help solve the All Blacks’ ongoing aerial issues.

Robertson has, for now at least, resisted the temptation to inject Leicester Fa’ainanuku at centre – and there’s again no room for Rieko Ioane after his demotion, with Leroy Carter switching to the right wing.

But there are two telling changes to the bench, where Patrick Tuipulotu returns from having a plate inserted to mend the facial fracture he suffered in Argentina – and Peter Lakai’s ball-carrying power is preferred over Du’Plessis Kirifi for his first test of the year.

“We believe a number of the combinations and cohesion that won for us a few weeks ago here is really important,” Robertson said of the success against the Boks that maintained Eden Park’s 31-year fortress status.

“They won a title fight together, and it’s their opportunity to go and do it again for the Bledisloe.

“You learn on stage. They’ve been under the spotlight, and it’s another chance for them.”

Barrett injured his shoulder landing on it after running down the sideline against the Springboks in Wellington. He finished the match, and attempted to train on Tuesday, but couldn’t recover in time.

“He’s mentally and physically tough, so it’s hard not to see his name there, but he’s not quite right for this weekend ... he’s pushing to get back for next weekend.

“It’s great to have Ardie as captain. He slots straight in – 100 games and he’s captained before.

“He’s a quiet leader. I wouldn’t say reluctant, but he feels when to say something and people listen. He’s got a great manner and orator. More importantly, he plays like the captain and people follow him.”

After missing a staggering 46 tackles in their horror Wellington loss, watching the set piece disintegrate and the attack flounder in the second half, the All Blacks could try to pull apart their entire game.

Behind closed doors, home truths were delivered during a brutal review, but they remain confident that tweaks rather than a full-scale overhaul will rectify recurring issues.

“We’re clear in our areas. We know how Aussie are going to play. Once you’ve been hurt and stung like we were, the best thing to do is play. It can’t come round quick enough.”

Taylor’s return – and Fabian Holland’s towering presence – should help fix the lineout capitulation that slumped to 69% in the capital.

“We’ve had a good look in the mirror,” Taylor said. “The coaches have taken it on board, but as players we’re the ones out there, we’re the ones who need to fix it.”

Stinging criticism from the likes of former All Blacks captain Kieran Read and test centurion Mils Muliana, both of whom questioned the heart after the Wellington defeat, will also fuel the fire.

“It hurt,” Taylor said. “We had the week off, so I’m pretty sure most of us had a pretty sore heart around letting down the jersey, our country.

“There’s been a lot of words out there, a lot of noise. We’re the ones in this circle in this environment and we’re the ones who have to respond. It doesn’t matter what people say, we’re the ones who are wearing the jersey, so we’ve got to make sure we do it with pride and we get a result.”

Tuipulotu acknowledged that personal pride and respect, as much as the coveted Bledisloe Cup the All Blacks have held for 22 years, are on the line this weekend.

“You can often fall into the trap of wanting to do everything,” the Blues captain said. “Less is more, and keeping it simple with us. We’ve steadily built this week. The Bledisloe is at the forefront, but past that, restoring our pride and how we want to play and being respected from our peers in this circle.”

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Leroy Carter, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea (capt), Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

Liam Napier is a senior sports journalist and rugby correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.