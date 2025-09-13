Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v South Africa: Springboks run rampant to hand Scott Robertson’s side record loss in Wellington

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-10 in a record breaking loss at Sky Stadium Wellington. Credit Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks 10

Springboks 43

By Liam Napier in Wellington

The capital curse strikes again. This time with an embarrassing record loss to the Springboks.

This one will hurt for many years to come.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks failed to scale two peaks in successive weeks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save