All the action from the second test between the All Blacks and South Africa, from Wellington’s Sky Stadium
All you need to know
The All Blacks and Springboks go at it again a week after a tight affair at Eden Park. South Africa haven’t visited Wellington since 2019, when they claimed a late draw.
A year earlier, they beat the All Blacks at the Cake Tin for the first time.
So it’s been more than 10 years since the All Blacks have had a win over the Boks in the capital.
Beauden Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu came off the bench on that day in 2014, while Eben Etzebeth and Handre Pollard started for the Boks.
All Blacks v South Africa history
Played – 109
All Blacks won – 63
South Africa won – 42
Draws – 4
All Blacks points scored – 2259
South Africa points scored – 1806
Springboks’ record in Wellington
1921 – All Blacks 0 Springboks 0
1937 – All Blacks 13 Springboks 7
1956 – Springboks 8 All Blacks 3
1965 – All Blacks 6 Springboks 3
1981 – Springboks 24 All Blacks 12
1994 – All Blacks 13 Springboks 9
1998 – Springboks 13 All Blacks 3
2002 – All Blacks 41 Springboks 20
2006 – All Blacks 35 Springboks 17
2008 – All Blacks 19 Springboks 8
2010 – All Blacks 31 Springboks 17
2011 – All Blacks 40 Springboks 7
2011 – South Africa 17 Wales 16 (Rugby World Cup pool)
2011 – South Africa 49 Fiji 3 (RWC pool)
2011 - Australia 11 South Africa 9 - RWC quarter-final
2014 – All Blacks 14 Springboks 10
2018 – Springboks 36 All Blacks 34
2019 – All Blacks 16 Springboks 16
All Blacks v South Africa line-ups
All Blacks side:
1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Noah Hotham, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Leroy Carter, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Damian McKenzie
Reserves: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Fabian Holland, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Ruben Love.
South Africa side:
1. Ox Nche, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4 Lood de Jager, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Jasper Wiese, 9. Cobus Reinach, 10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 11. Ethan Hooker, 12. Damian Willemse, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 15. Aphelele Fassi.
Reserves: 16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22. Manie Libbok, 23. Andre Esterhuizen
Form guide (past five tests)
All Blacks: W, L, W, W, W
South Africa: W, W, L, W, W
All Blacks v South Africa – last time they met in Wellington
2019, All Blacks 16 Springboks 16
The Springboks again spoiled the All Blacks’ party in Wellington with a dramatic converted try in the final seconds, following their upset victory 12 months earlier.
The All Blacks had seemed set to sneak home after Richie Mo’unga’s two second-half penalties added to their slim halftime lead, but the Boks shared the spoils thanks to halfback Herschel Jantjies’ try confirmed by the television match official.
It was an extremely disappointing way for the All Blacks to finish a test they appeared in control of after some early difficulties. And it came at a big cost; lock Brodie Retallick left the field after 60 minutes with a dislocation of an arm – joint unspecified – which made him a serious concern for the All Black coaches ahead of the World Cup.
The Boks defended superbly, apart from a slip just before halftime and the All Blacks discovered new ways to drop the ball almost by the minute.
All Blacks 16
Jack Goodhue try; Beauden Barrett con, pen, Richie Mo’unga 2 pens)
South Africa 16
Herschel Jantjies’ try; Handre Pollard 3 pens, con)
Halftime: 7-6
All Blacks v South Africa referee
Georgian Nika Amashukeli is in charge of the test at Sky Stadium. It’s the first time he’s refereed this fixture.
The All Blacks have a 3-2 record with Amashukeli as referee, those two defeats being to France in Paris last year and in Christchurch against the Pumas in 2022. South Africa have a 2-1 record with the one defeat being against Ireland in 2022.
Angus Gardner and Jordan Way are the assistant referees while the TMO is Eric Gauzins.
All Blacks v South Africa - Top try-scorers
10 – Christian Cullen
9 – Joe Rokocoko
8 – Bryan Habana
6 – Richie McCaw
6 – Joost Van der Westhuizen
6 – Israel Dagg
All Blacks top all-time try-scorers
49 – Doug Howlett
46 – Christian Cullen
46 – Joe Rokocoko
46 – Julian Savea
45 – Beauden Barrett
44 – Jeff Wilson
43 – Will Jordan
All Blacks’ last 10 tests in Wellington
2016 – All Blacks 29 Australia 9
2017 – All Blacks 21 British and Irish Lions 24
2018 – All Blacks 26 France 13
2018 – All Blacks 34 South Africa 36
2019 – All Blacks 16 South Africa 16
2020 – All Blacks 16 Australia 16
2022 – All Blacks 22 Ireland 32
2024 – All Blacks 30 Argentina 38
2024 – All Blacks 33 Australia 13
2025 – All Blacks 43 France 17
All Blacks v South Africa TAB odds
All Blacks: $1.55 Draw: $18 South Africa: $2.40
All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule
August 16, 9.10am – Argentina 24 All Blacks 41, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba
August 23, 9.10am – Argentina 29 All Blacks 23, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires
Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks 24 South Africa 17, Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington
Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – Australia v All Blacks, Perth
All Blacks v South Africa – how to follow the action
For live commentary of All Blacks v South Africa, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.
You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.