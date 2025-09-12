Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks: Rugby writer Liam Napier answers Herald readers’ questions

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Former All Black Jeff Wilson and former Warrior Willie Poching talk about Saturday night's big sporting matches.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After Saturday’s 24-17 victory over the Springboks at Eden Park, the All Blacks are readying for action in Wellington. Herald rugby writer Liam Napier answers readers’ queries on the state of the team.

Reader question: I read yesterday that Reiko [Ioane] was not available due to a family bereavement yet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save