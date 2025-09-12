Reader question: Is the back three the right make-up for this game when we’re looking a bit bare in the wings with injuries? I tend to think Will Jordan is not only our best fullback but our best wing, too. While it doesn’t always click with Damian McKenzie at fullback and Beauden Barrett at first five-eighths, more often than not it goes well, and McKenzie is our best goal kicker over the past few years. – Nick B

Will Jordan scores against the Springboks at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier replies: The back three is certainly an evolving picture, particularly on the wings. When everyone is fit Jordan will be fullback but his versatility is valuable. I like the bold selection of Carter. His pace is a point of difference and he could feasibly play on either edge. The Boks will test him under the high ball, though.

In time, I think you’ll see Caleb Clarke come back in. Caleb Tangitau – another finisher with serious speed – is a strong candidate to be included for the northern tour, too.

Reader question: How do the refereeing team get appointed? Is this independent? The make-up of the ref panel can make a huge difference to the flow and outcome of a game. Like last week was good but other games... – Stephen D

Liam Napier replies: Hey Stephen, test official appointments are purely made by World Rugby. The respective unions have no say.

Reader question: Should Scott Barrett take every chance at kicking for points tomorrow? – Gary C

Liam Napier replies: Those decisions are game-dependent. I don’t mind the All Blacks backing their lineout/maul to have a crack at a try in certain instances. They also showed last week their ability to produce strikes from the lineout with the first two tries coming from moves with that platform. With Jordie Barrett’s long-range hoof and McKenzie’s accurate kicking they’ve got most options covered.

Reader question: If we are to have four players per position ready to lace up and take the field, isn’t it counterproductive to have so many of the squad being fanboys in the stand rather than playing NPC? To be game-ready, don’t they need to be match fit? Would it help the wider squad if we were more generous in releasing squad members? – Stephen D

Liam Napier replies: For sure, that’s a great point, Stephen. And if you ask the players they would want to play. Last week was a prime example with Sam Darry spending time in All Blacks camp – he should have been released for Canterbury’s Ranfurly Shield challenge but wasn’t for some reason. When the All Blacks are at home those wider squad members would generally benefit from game time when fit.

Reader question: When a player goes off for a 10-minute HIA break or a yellow card, does that change how the coaches manage substitutes? Like Wallace Sititi and Jordie Barrett on Saturday. Once a loosie has had a break, shouldn’t they continue to the final whistle? – P George

Liam Napier replies: Depends on the player and time in the match. Both those guys came back, despite Quinn Tupaea scoring a well-taken try after he replaced Jordie. It is hard for the player to get cold and go again, but Sititi and Jordie are clearly influential figures so the All Blacks, at that stage, were keen to utilise them for longer.

Reader question: Given the performances of Simon Parker and Tupou Vaa’i this year in the No 6 jersey – as well as the likes of Luke Jacobsen, Samipeni Finau and the (possibly) returning Shannon Frizell – is it likely that Ethan Blackadder has played his last test? I know he’s currently injured, but his style of play doesn’t seem to fit the way Robertson wants the All Blacks to play. – Andy J

Liam Napier replies: Quite possibly. Unfortunately for Blackadder he’s often injured, which doesn’t help consistently push his cause. This year he missed out as they wanted someone who offered more punch on both sides of the ball, so unless he can display those qualities or there’s a raft of injuries it’s difficult to see him earning a recall.

Noah Hotham will start for the All Blacks in the No 9 jersey in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Reader question: I consider this close to our best team so far this year. The only changes would be Cam Roigard with [Noah] Hotham on the bench, Tamaiti Williams starting and Caleb Clarke involved. I think going forward Sam Darry will be pushing hard for a lock position, the Blues really felt his loss. Your thoughts? – Bruce G

Liam Napier replies: Hey Bruce, you’re probably on the money, although I think Will Jordan could slide to fullback when everyone is fit, so maybe Leroy Carter or someone else pushes to the right wing. Leicester Fainga’anuku will also get a crack at some stage. I’m not sure if Darry makes the starting squad when everyone is fit – Patrick Tuipulotu was very good off the bench so he likely regains that role. But agree the Blues seriously missed Darry this year.

Reader question: Turning attention to the Boks for a minute, what are your thoughts on the team Rassie Erasmus has selected? Stroke of genius or tinkering with future in mind? – Floyd R

Liam Napier replies: Time will tell, but I reckon he’s got the balance wrong in the backline this week. I’m all for exposing players to big-game experience, but throwing them all in at once is high risk. Damian de Allende is class so should be there for me. Should be fun to watch though – there’s some serious attacking talent if they have a go. The Boks’ traditional conservatism didn’t work for them last week.

Reader question: Hi Liam, I expected Finlay Christie to start again and Noah Hotham to come off the bench after his injury lay-off. Christie went pretty well last week apart from far too much box kicking (I’m assuming that was the game plan) and had the measure of Eben Etzebeth constantly looming over him, why do you think he was benched? – Pete C

Liam Napier replies: Most people probably expected Christie to be retained. His box kicking was accurate and he largely stepped up in the hour of need amid the halfback injury crisis, but I heard he missed a few of the intended receivers, which may have hurt his cause. Hotham was very good off the bench in his last test against France in Hamilton. Razor also knows him well from the Crusaders, and his running game brings a greater attacking threat.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.