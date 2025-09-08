All Blacks v South Africa, Rugby Championship, 7.05pm, Saturday, Sky Stadium, Wellington
The All Blacks and Springboks go at it again a week after a tight affair at Eden Park. South Africa haven’t visited Wellington since 2019 when they claimed a late draw. A year earlier, they beat the AllBlacks at the Cake Tin for the first time.
So it’s been more than 10 years since the All Blacks have had a win over the Boks in the capital. Beauden Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu came off the bench on that day in 2014, while Eben Etzebeth and Handre Pollard started for the Boks.
The All Blacks had seemed set to sneak home after Richie Mo’unga’s two second-half penalties added to their slim halftime lead, but the Boks shared the spoils thanks to halfback Herschel Jantjies’ try confirmed by the television match official.
It was an extremely disappointing way for the All Blacks to finish a test they appeared in control of after some early difficulties. And it came at a big cost; lock Brodie Retallick left the field after 60 minutes with a dislocation of an arm – joint unspecified – which made him a serious concern for the All Black coaches ahead of the World Cup.
The Boks defended superbly apart from a slip just before halftime and the All Blacks discovered new ways to drop the ball almost by the minute.
Herschel Jantjies’ try; Handre Pollard 3 pens, con)
Halftime: 7-6
All Blacks v South Africa referee
Georgian Nika Amashukeli is in charge of the test at Sky Stadium. It’s the first time he’s refereed this fixture. The All Blacks have a 3-2 record with Amashukeli as referee, those two defeats being to France in Paris last year and in Christchurch against the Pumas in 2022. South Africa have a 2-1 record with the one defeat being against Ireland in 2022.
Angus Gardner and Jordan Way are the assistant referees while the TMO is Eric Gauzins.