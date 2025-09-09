The All Blacks largely got what they expected from the Springboks last weekend. Big, direct, bruising collisions and a whole heap of kicking.

On the whole, the Boks were highly predictable to the point of one-dimensional. Even their one midfield lifting-maul attempt was swiftly nullified which typified the All Blacks’ defensive effort.

Late in the match, when replacement halfback Cobus Reinach and 23-year-old playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu were injected, the Boks embraced more attacking intent and it seems this is where they intend to continue in Wellington.

The Springboks won’t totally divert from type. Their forward pack, with Jasper Wiese returning from suspension at No 8 and RG Snyman’s hulking presence lurking on the bench, remains combative and they will again target the set piece.

But with Reinach and Feinberg-Mngomezulu paired in the halves; the fleet footed Aphelele Fassi promoted to start at fullback, Canan Moodie switching from wing to centre and Damian Willemse’s creativity adding another playmaker in the midfield, this Boks team is certain to play much more than they did at Eden Park.

With Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, the latter last week’s captain, gone from the midfield, the Boks lack a big ball carrier in their backline. The expectation is they will, therefore, play wider and seek to utilise pace and footwork.

“It’s good seeing their team. They’ve got a few ballers in that backline, a few guys who play with confidence and like to move the ball around,” All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea noted after scoring a well-taken try off the bench last week.

“We’re expecting a lot of the same – using their kicking game well and their big forwards but given their backline they’ve named they might look to play a little bit more.

“Rassie has shown he’s prepared to make changes and back his squad so it’s a good challenge for this group.”

Erasmus has been open in his belief that the Springboks must score at least 25 points to defeat the All Blacks at home.

At Eden Park the Boks, partly due to their error-riddled performance, didn’t look like threatening that threshold. They scored their sole try through Reinach after a huge tighthead scrum shunt in the 74th minute.

Executing with accuracy and striking the right balance - with typically challenging Wellington conditions expected - between run and kick is a potentially high-risk strategy.

Last time the Boks went all-out attack it blew up in their face as they conceded 38 unanswered points in their shock loss to the Wallabies at Ellis Park.

This is where Tony Brown – after his attacking innovations appeared to be sidelined in the conservative Boks approach last week – will earn his rand.

Erasmus has banked widespread goodwill and trust among South African rugby fans after successive World Cup triumphs which allows him the freedom to experiment, rotate and expose his full squad as he sees fit.

Yet after pinning his hopes of breaking fortress Eden Park on a traditional style and proven performers, Erasmus has flipped the script by spelling veterans Eben Etzebeth, Handre Pollard, de Allende and Kriel.

And by naming his team on Monday, he’s given the All Blacks all week to devise plans.

With the Freedom Cup on the line, Erasmus is playing to his maverick notoriety.

Erasmus could yet tweak his squad later this week but he is rolling the dice to gamble on his next generation chasing points to reverse last week’s ledger which has surprised everyone, including the All Blacks.

“In some ways ‘yes’ with the experience they have at 10, 12, 13,” All Blacks assistant coach Tamaiti Ellison said of the Boks changes.

“In other ways those guys have been playing well this year so we have to prepare for everything.

“You have to make sure you’re clear on specifics, left footers and right footers and general tendencies, so we’ll make those adjustments.

“We do our due diligence around who’s playing and we’re across what’s different. At the same time, in a three-day training week you focus on yourself and where your growth is.”

After the All Blacks embraced Sir Wayne Smith’s nous last week, McCaw’s presence should ensure that growth continues and there is no dramatic comedown, with Tupaea suggesting standards have been swiftly reinforced as they prepare for the remodelled Springboks.

“We need to go to another level this week,” Tupaea said.

“There was a lot of emotion last week given the occasion with Ardie [Savea] and Eden Park. We’ve got Richie in camp this week so we’re drawing a bit of inspiration from him and the history there.

“It’s pretty crazy seeing him in the environment. It’s the first time I’ve met him. I’ve been a fan of him growing up. He gives us confidence, inspiration and views when he was playing so it’s awesome to have him in the group.”

