He was initially named as injury cover in the Rugby Championship squad, but with the added injury to Narawa, and Rieko Ioane leaving the squad after a family bereavement, the former Sevens star gets the call-up.

The only other changes to the bench see Brodie McAlister and Ruben Love come into the squad.

Carter has been best known for his scintillating play for the All Blacks Sevens in recent years and was nominated for World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year in 2023 after being part of New Zealand’s World Series-winning squad.

Two years later, he was showing the same wide range of attacking skills, pace and determination for the Chiefs as he scored nine tries during his debut season on the way to the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific final.

When initially naming him in the Rugby Championship squad, Robertson said Carter brought a lot of versatility to the side.

“Through the [Super Rugby] season you just saw how many line breaks he makes, how good he is at the breakdown, the covering tackles, efforts off the ball; he’s tough. Could probably be the fastest in New Zealand, on record time. He’s got a lot of positives for him, and he’ll be welcomed into the All Blacks and keep working on that craft. He can bring a lot of energy,” Robertson said.

“He’s played a lot at nine, covered wing and at centre. Most teams have players like that, especially if you want to split your bench.”

Robertson said the team have prepared well in Wellington, where they will host South Africa for the first time since 2019.

“It is an awesome opportunity to face South Africa in front of a sell-out home crowd for a second week in a row. Every test match has its own storyline line and this one will be another passionate battle.

“We are excited to inject Leroy into the backline this week and watch what he creates with his speed and skillset. He has trained hard and put himself into the position where he is ready to perform on Saturday night. It is a special occasion for him and his family.”

Beauden Barrett will play his 140th test, which puts him in seventh place on the all-time list, one shy of Irish great Brian O’Driscoll. It will be Barrett’s 25th test against the Springboks.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus made sweeping backline changes to his side, when naming the South Africa squad on Monday.

All Blacks side to face the Springboks

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Noah Hotham, 10, Beauden Barrett, 11. Leroy Carter, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Damian McKenzie. Replacements: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Fabian Holland, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Ruben Love, 23. Quinn Tupaea.

South Africa side:

1. Ox Nche, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4 Lood de Jager, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Jasper Wiese, 9. Cobus Reinach, 10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 11. Ethan Hooker, 12. Damian Willemse, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 15. Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22. Manie Libbok, 23. Andre Esterhuizen