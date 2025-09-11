Advertisement
All Blacks v Springboks: Leroy Carter to make debut, six changes to side for Wellington test

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

All Blacks announce their team for Saturday's match against the Springboks. Video / NZ Herald
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has made six changes to his starting side to face the Springboks in Wellington on Saturday, with Leroy Carter to make his test debut on the wing.

Samisoni Taukei’aho will start at hooker, replacing Codie Taylor, who failed a head injury assessment (HIA) after a

