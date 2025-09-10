Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

All Blacks v Springboks: Back three in spotlight as Razor weighs reshuffle for rematch

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Herald rugby reporter Liam Napier tells Ryan Bridge what the All Blacks need to do to win back to back tests against the Springboks and regain the Freedom Cup.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Injuries will deny the All Blacks the luxury of solely sticking to a winning team as they seek to strike a decisive blow with successive victories against the old foe.

But after watching Springboks counterpart Rassie Erasmus turn heads with his bold selections, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson could yet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save