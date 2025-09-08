After defeat at Eden Park, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has rung the changes in his backline for the second test against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.
Spring-heeled winger Cheslin Kolbe is the only member of the backline from the 24-17 first-test defeat to be retained in thestarting line-up this week.
Ethan Hooker gets his first start in the green and gold jersey, running on the left wing. Cobus Reinach, who impressed as a replacement in the first test, gets to start in the No 9 jersey, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu outside him at first five-eighths, replacing veteran Handre Pollard.
On the bench, Erasmus has named a split of five forwards and three backs.
“This is an exciting team, which we believe will provide us with the forward power we require, and spark in the backline against a quality All Blacks side,” said Erasmus.
“We’ve maintained consistency in selection to a large degree in the last few matches, but apart from what we feel some of the players selected can add to our attack, we’d like to see what some of the players can do against the top-ranked team in the world.
“Every player in this squad knows we believe in them and back them, and this will serve as a great occasion for them to show us what they are capable of against a team such as the All Blacks.
“They have all done the job for us against some of the top teams in the world earlier this year, and others over the last few years, and we know they’ll relish this opportunity to face New Zealand in their backyard.”
The winner of the fourth-round Rugby Championship match will decide which team claims the Freedom Cup.