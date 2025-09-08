Regular skipper Siya Kolisi will be in charge of the team, after the captaincy duties were managed by Kriel last week.

Cheslin Kolbe is the only member of the backline who will return in the starting line-up for the Springboks in the second test against the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

There are two changes to the starting roles among the forwards. Kolisi will revert to his normal role as a flanker, with Jasper Wiese donning the No 8 jersey.

Lood de Jager replaces the veteran Eben Etzebeth at lock.

On the bench, Erasmus has named a split of five forwards and three backs.

“This is an exciting team, which we believe will provide us with the forward power we require, and spark in the backline against a quality All Blacks side,” said Erasmus.

“We’ve maintained consistency in selection to a large degree in the last few matches, but apart from what we feel some of the players selected can add to our attack, we’d like to see what some of the players can do against the top-ranked team in the world.

“Every player in this squad knows we believe in them and back them, and this will serve as a great occasion for them to show us what they are capable of against a team such as the All Blacks.

“They have all done the job for us against some of the top teams in the world earlier this year, and others over the last few years, and we know they’ll relish this opportunity to face New Zealand in their backyard.”

The winner of the fourth-round Rugby Championship match will decide which team claims the Freedom Cup.

“We know where we went wrong last week and what we must fix, and we’ll leave no stone unturned to fix those errors.

“There’s no doubt that we have to deliver a proper 80-minute performance to do well, and we will give everything to achieve that.”

Springboks team to face the All Blacks in Wellington:

15. Aphelele Fassi, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 13. Canan Moodie, 12. Damian Willemse, 11. Ethan Hooker, 10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9. Cobus Reinach, 8. Jasper Wiese, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 5. Ruan Nortje, 4 Lood de Jager, 3. Thomas du Toit, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Ox Nche

Replacements:

16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22. Manie Libbok, 23. Andre Esterhuizen