Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

All Blacks vs Springboks: Scott Robertson builds selection options ahead of 2027 Rugby World Cup

Paul Lewis
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson speaks to the media. Video / Mark Mitchell
Paul Lewis
Opinion by Paul Lewis
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks’ depth is growing, with young players such as Simon Parker advancing rapidly.
  • Beauden Barrett, 36 at the next World Cup, proved his worth with key plays against the Springboks at Eden Park.
  • Coach Scott Robertson is building depth at No 10, considering options like Ruben Love and Josh Jacomb.

Amid the pleasure of the All Blacks holding off the Springboks at Eden Park and evidence this team is beginning to learn the art of winning ugly, one new thought registered: Richie Mo’unga may not find it easy to dislodge Beauden Barrett for the 2027 World Cup.

There

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save