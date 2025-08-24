They had lost all 15 previous home tests against New Zealand, stretching back 40 years to 1985.

New Zealand had shown their strength in the set pieces in the closing stages in Cordoba last week and threatened the same again when replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho scored from a lineout maul with 12 minutes remaining.

But any hopes of a dramatic comeback ended when Sevu Reece was penalised, and yellow-carded, for sticking out his hand to block the ball, allowing Carreras to kick over another penalty that ensured the victory.

Los Pumas and the All Blacks prepare for their test match in Buenos Aires. Photo / Photosport

‘Crisis at No 9’

Tony Harper, The Roar

Argentina have left the Rugby Championship on a knife-edge after the first round of double headers, scoring a historic 29-23 win over an ill-disciplined All Blacks in Buenos Aires.

Argentina’s first-ever victory over the New Zealanders on home soil means all four teams have a win and a loss from their opening two games, following the Springboks’ win over the Wallabies earlier on Sunday morning (AEST).

The only consolation for the Kiwis was a bonus point secured when Damian McKenzie kicked a penalty goal after the siren.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is facing a crisis at No 9 ahead of their looming two-match series against South Africa, with Cortez Ratima forced off with an injury and replaced by Finlay Christie inside the opening 20 minutes, adding to the absences of scrum halves Cam Roigard and Noah Hotham.

All Blacks great Justin Marshall said the All Blacks should be “making a phone call to Japan”, where ineligible 124-test star No 9 Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara now play, before laughing off his suggestion – “don’t start that story, no, no, no”.

The injury aside, the All Blacks suffered more from their own hand. The visitors suffered three yellow cards – playing seven minutes either side of halftime down to 13 – and their hopes of a comeback vanished when Sevu Reece was sent to the naughty chair with the Pumas up by six and seven minutes remaining.

Argentina ‘passionate and steely’

Adam Kyriacou, PlanetRugby

Argentina claimed a stunning first home victory over the All Blacks at the 16th time of asking as they deservedly won 29-23 to blow the Rugby Championship wide open.

While Los Pumas have beaten New Zealand on the road, they had never come out on top on home soil. That is until now as they prevailed in a passionate and steely win.

Tries from Juan Martin Gonzalez and Gonzalo Garcia were backed up by extra points from Tomas Albornoz, Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Carreras as they finally broke their hoodoo.

Billy Proctor, Fletcher Newell and Samisoni Taukei’aho crossed for the All Blacks but wayward goal-kicking and ill-discipline that saw them receive three yellow cards were a blight on the visitors’ game.

‘All Blacks did not help themselves’

Lynn McConnell, Action Press

All Black inaccuracies in the air, and at breakdowns, saw Argentina achieve a famous first home 29-23 victory over New Zealand in their Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship Test in Buenos Aires on Sunday (NZT).

Kicks into the box, by both sides, were poorly handled by New Zealand, and gave Argentina momentum time and again. And at vital stages in the final quarter, the All Blacks lost their lineout continuity, twice giving up ball at key moments.

Points-scoring chances were also lost with first five-eighths Beauden Barrett having an off night with his goal-kicking.

The All Blacks did not help themselves with three avoidable yellow cards, two within five minutes just before halftime to fullback Will Jordan and flanker Tupou Vaa’i, and then in the 73rd minute, wing Sevu Reece.

Argentina enjoyed outstanding ball-in-hand play from flanker Pablo Matera, hooker and captain Julián Montoya, and second five-eighths Santiago Chocobares, especially, was relentless. They showed no ill effects from the early loss of dangerous first five-eighths Tomás Albornoz.

Argentina ‘etch their names in history’

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

History for Los Pumas. Felipe Contepomi’s side broke their glass ceiling by stunning the erratic All Blacks on home soil for the first time.

Argentina had beaten the All Blacks three times in the last five years but never at home in 17 previous attempts dating back to 1976, with the draw in 1985 the closest they had come.

Despite a patchy second-half performance last week in Cordoba, the All Blacks registered a comfortable 41-26 bonus-point victory.

There was no sign of that dominance, though, as the capacity crowd at José Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires chanted, sang and bounced throughout the second half as the Pumas etched their names in history with a 29-23 win.

When the final whistle sounded, the Pumas players embraced on the pitch and the sideline before savouring a victory lap. Every person in the stadium rose to their feet and applauded their team to cherish a moment they will remember for many years to come.

‘Argentina made history’

Kieran Crichard, Daily Telegraph

Argentina made history as they beat New Zealand on home soil for the first time in their history and throw open this year’s Rugby Championship.

The boot of replacement Santiago Carreras proved the difference as he kicked three second-half penalties, leaving all four teams in the competition with one win apiece after two rounds.

Billy Proctor and Fletcher Newell scored first-half tries to see New Zealand go 13-6 ahead but scores from Juan Martin Gonzalez and Gonzalo Garcia saw Argentina fight back to win after losing 41-24 to the All Blacks in Cordoba last week.

They had lost all 15 previous home tests against New Zealand, stretching back 40 years to 1985.