Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

All Blacks player ratings: Rookie shows promise but Beauden Barrett’s boot allows victory to slip

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Los Pumas have scored a victory over the All Blacks in Argentina, 29-23. Video / Sky Sport
Alex Powell
Opinion by Alex Powell
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the All Blacks rated in their 29-23 loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Will Jordan – 4

Uncharacteristically poor night for Jordan. Beaten in the air on multiple occasions, and was shown a yellow card for cynically changing his line to interfere with Mateo Carreras. Still ran the most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save