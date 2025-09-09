The All Blacks defeated South Africa in a high-intensity match, maintaining their undefeated stretch at Eden Park.
Key factors included composure under pressure, defensive pressure and set-piece consistency.
The upcoming test at Wellington presents new challenges, with a focus on starting fast and maintaining discipline.
Newstalk ZB rugby analyst Ant Strachan played 11 tests for the All Blacks and has developed a sharp eye for winning trends in the game. He picks the key facets that will determine the result between the All Blacks and the Springboks on Saturday night.
Saturday’s opening testwas an epic battle between two old foes at the fortress – Eden Park. The All Blacks and South Africa delivered a true classic, a match that lived up to all the pre-game hype and more.
It’s also raised some big questions ahead of the second clash.
For New Zealand supporters, there’s a collective sigh of relief. Job done. Record safe. Eden Park remains untouched. But this wasn’t just about keeping a streak alive; it was about the statement the All Blacks made in front of their home fans.
The intensity was immense, the collisions brutal and the margins “razor” thin – just as you’d expect when these two giants of the game lock horns. What stood out most was the All Blacks’ composure under pressure, the ability to seize critical moments and the relentless desire to win the gain line.
Now the question is simple: what’s next? One test down, but the season stretches out in front of us. Momentum is priceless, yet so is the ability to reset, recover and go again. The All Blacks have set the tone – but can they maintain it when the venue changes, when the opposition adapt and when the grind of test-match footy bites deeper?
By contrast, the Cake Tin presents significant new challenges for this developing All Blacks group. The record in Wellington over the past 10 test matches speaks for itself: four wins, four losses and two draws. It’s not a venue that offers comfort, and South Africa will know that. Let’s add the unpredictable weather, which can certainly create challenges for both teams.
Starting fast
Precision from the opening whistle is paramount. Repeating the Eden Park start – connected, confident and clinical – would do wonders again. But test footy is rarely 80 minutes of dominance. Absorbing every counter-punch when it comes will be crucial, and may demand more innovative thinking to re-establish control.
Defensive pressure
The All Blacks’ defensive effort at Eden Park forced South Africa into a multitude of turnovers and prevented them from gaining any true ascendency. The formula is simple but demanding: set early, work hard on spacing and deliver relentless line speed. At the Cake Tin, expect more transitional play – turning attack into defence and vice versa – so clarity of transitional plan is essential. Do we kick the ball back, play to the middle, shift wide or hold safe to an edge? Every player needs to know the trigger and execute on instinct.
There were wobbles at scrum and lineout that cannot be repeated. These moments give the opposition motivation, energy and a launchpad. The South African lineout faltered at Eden Park, and the All Blacks’ pressure (led by Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) must continue. Dominate here and it’s a weapon. Falter and it’s an invitation.
Kicking and attack variation
Contestables in the air, short-side probes, cross-field options – keep them coming! But equally, let’s see ball-in-hand innovation: direct through the middle, quick ball to the edges, or wide when the opportunity arises. Variety is what unsettles the Boks and we still need more ball movement to expose the Boks’ blitz defence.
Tight five: Keep them together, but drill down into the technical pieces that may need to change. Samisoni Taukei’aho is ready to start in Codie Taylor’s absence.
Loose forwards: Ardie Savea is in the right spot. With Simon Parker playing out of his skin as a two-test rookie and Wallace Sititi working back toward his 2024 form, this trio is shaping nicely.
Halves: Finlay Christie was combative and clear under Bok pressure and deserves another start. If Cam Roigard or Noah Hotham are fit, launch them off the bench.
Midfield and backs: Here’s a spicy call: How about Quinn Tupea with Billy Proctor in midfield, Will Jordan shifts to the wing and Jordie Barrett back to fullback. With Emoni Narawa out, this balance feels right.
Bench: Scott Robertson needs to know he can rely on his hooker cover via Brodie McAlister or Asafo Aumua. And he needs a back-three bench option in Leicester Fainga’anuku (who would bring power and size) or Leroy Carter (the out-the-gate X-factor choice).
Bottom line
The All Blacks showed at Eden Park they can suffocate and then strike. At the Cake Tin, the challenge is to prove it wasn’t a one-off. Start fast again, defend relentlessly, stay disciplined, own the set piece and let’s see some new attacking bits – and the fortress mood might just extend south.