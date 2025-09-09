For New Zealand supporters, there’s a collective sigh of relief. Job done. Record safe. Eden Park remains untouched. But this wasn’t just about keeping a streak alive; it was about the statement the All Blacks made in front of their home fans.

The intensity was immense, the collisions brutal and the margins “razor” thin – just as you’d expect when these two giants of the game lock horns. What stood out most was the All Blacks’ composure under pressure, the ability to seize critical moments and the relentless desire to win the gain line.

Now the question is simple: what’s next? One test down, but the season stretches out in front of us. Momentum is priceless, yet so is the ability to reset, recover and go again. The All Blacks have set the tone – but can they maintain it when the venue changes, when the opposition adapt and when the grind of test-match footy bites deeper?

Round Two will tell us even more about where this team are heading.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has to make changes following injuries in the first test. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Cake Tin challenge: How this test will be won

By contrast, the Cake Tin presents significant new challenges for this developing All Blacks group. The record in Wellington over the past 10 test matches speaks for itself: four wins, four losses and two draws. It’s not a venue that offers comfort, and South Africa will know that. Let’s add the unpredictable weather, which can certainly create challenges for both teams.

Starting fast

Precision from the opening whistle is paramount. Repeating the Eden Park start – connected, confident and clinical – would do wonders again. But test footy is rarely 80 minutes of dominance. Absorbing every counter-punch when it comes will be crucial, and may demand more innovative thinking to re-establish control.

Defensive pressure

The All Blacks’ defensive effort at Eden Park forced South Africa into a multitude of turnovers and prevented them from gaining any true ascendency. The formula is simple but demanding: set early, work hard on spacing and deliver relentless line speed. At the Cake Tin, expect more transitional play – turning attack into defence and vice versa – so clarity of transitional plan is essential. Do we kick the ball back, play to the middle, shift wide or hold safe to an edge? Every player needs to know the trigger and execute on instinct.

Discipline

This was the biggest shift from the earlier tests against France and Argentina. Scott Robertson’s men turned an Achilles’ heel into a strength. Simply put, a non-negotiable every week.

Set-piece consistency

There were wobbles at scrum and lineout that cannot be repeated. These moments give the opposition motivation, energy and a launchpad. The South African lineout faltered at Eden Park, and the All Blacks’ pressure (led by Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) must continue. Dominate here and it’s a weapon. Falter and it’s an invitation.

Kicking and attack variation

Contestables in the air, short-side probes, cross-field options – keep them coming! But equally, let’s see ball-in-hand innovation: direct through the middle, quick ball to the edges, or wide when the opportunity arises. Variety is what unsettles the Boks and we still need more ball movement to expose the Boks’ blitz defence.

Selections: The changes to consider

The coaching panel has some key decisions to weigh up after injuries in Auckland.

Tight five : Keep them together, but drill down into the technical pieces that may need to change. Samisoni Taukei’aho is ready to start in Codie Taylor’s absence.

: Keep them together, but drill down into the technical pieces that may need to change. Samisoni Taukei’aho is ready to start in Codie Taylor’s absence. Loose forwards : Ardie Savea is in the right spot. With Simon Parker playing out of his skin as a two-test rookie and Wallace Sititi working back toward his 2024 form, this trio is shaping nicely.

: Ardie Savea is in the right spot. With Simon Parker playing out of his skin as a two-test rookie and Wallace Sititi working back toward his 2024 form, this trio is shaping nicely. Halves : Finlay Christie was combative and clear under Bok pressure and deserves another start. If Cam Roigard or Noah Hotham are fit, launch them off the bench.

: Finlay Christie was combative and clear under Bok pressure and deserves another start. If Cam Roigard or Noah Hotham are fit, launch them off the bench. Midfield and backs : Here’s a spicy call: How about Quinn Tupea with Billy Proctor in midfield, Will Jordan shifts to the wing and Jordie Barrett back to fullback. With Emoni Narawa out, this balance feels right.

: Here’s a spicy call: How about Quinn Tupea with Billy Proctor in midfield, Will Jordan shifts to the wing and Jordie Barrett back to fullback. With Emoni Narawa out, this balance feels right. Bench: Scott Robertson needs to know he can rely on his hooker cover via Brodie McAlister or Asafo Aumua. And he needs a back-three bench option in Leicester Fainga’anuku (who would bring power and size) or Leroy Carter (the out-the-gate X-factor choice).

Bottom line

The All Blacks showed at Eden Park they can suffocate and then strike. At the Cake Tin, the challenge is to prove it wasn’t a one-off. Start fast again, defend relentlessly, stay disciplined, own the set piece and let’s see some new attacking bits – and the fortress mood might just extend south.