The All Blacks’ halfback crisis appears to be easing, with Noah Hotham in contention to feature in Saturday’s second test against the Springboks in Wellington.
Coach Scott Robertson confirmed the 22-year-old is in the mix after overcoming a high ankle sprain which required surgery, sustained in the All Blacks’ 29-19win over France back in July.
It will ease the pressure on Robertson, who has had to dig deep into the halfback depth chart, with Cam Roigard and Cortez Ratima also sidelined through injury.
That saw Finlay Christie start against South Africa, while Kyle Preston made his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 24-17 win over South Africa at Eden Park, which saw the All Blacks extend their unbeaten run at their Auckland fortress to 51 matches.
Robertson confirmed that Roigard is tracking nicely but wouldn’t be fit to face South Africa.
Hotham isn’t the only player with a chance of returning in the capital, with winger Caleb Clarke and loose forward Luke Jacobson linking up with the team, having overcome an ankle and a thigh injury respectively.
Both players, who were initially named in Scott Robertson’s 42-man extended squad for the Rugby Championship, have turned out for Auckland and Waikato respectively in the NPC in their bids to return to full fitness.