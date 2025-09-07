Advertisement
All Blacks v Springboks: Eden Park result highlights teams’ conflicting trajectories – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
NZ Herald
All Blacks Assistant Coach Jason Ryan speaks after victory against Springboks. Video / NZ Herald
Opinion by Gregor Paul
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks’ 24-17 win over the Springboks suggests significant growth potential and regeneration.
  • South Africa’s reliance on ageing players may lead to a dated and limited strategic approach.
  • Tupou Vaa’i and Scott Barrett could form a formidable locking combination by 2027.

It’s a dangerous business using one game as the basis to predict the future and make sweeping judgments about what might lie ahead.

But nevertheless, there was a not-hard-to-detect underlying narrative at Eden Park on Saturday night that hinted at the different trajectories the All Blacks and Springboks

