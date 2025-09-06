Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ranfurly Shield: Canterbury end Southland’s short reign with Log o’ Wood

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

George Bell of Canterbury during their Ranfurly Shield win over Southland. Photo / Photosport

George Bell of Canterbury during their Ranfurly Shield win over Southland. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A 14-year wait and gone in six days.

Southland have recorded the shortest reign with the Ranfurly Shield after suffering a 54-14 defeat to Canterbury in Invercargill today.

Less than a week after an impressive performance to take the shield off Waikato, the Stags were simply outclassed by Canterbury.

Southland’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save