Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NPC: Waikato forge late comeback to steal Ranfurly Shield from Taranaki with last-minute penalty

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sports Panel: NZ Herald sports reporters Ben Plummer and Alex Powell preview the weekend to come.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Taranaki 22

Waikato 23

Waikato have forged a late second-half comeback to steal the Ranfurly Shield off Taranaki in the final minute of a nail-biting NPC classic.

Trailing by nine points with 10 minutes on the clock, the Mooloos took the lead in the 79th minute via a Lima Sopoaga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save