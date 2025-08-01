Advertisement
The life and near death of the Ranfurly Shield

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

Auckland celebrate winning the Ranfurly Shield from Canterbury in 1985.

The Ranfurly Shield – New Zealand rugby’s iconic challenge trophy - is back up for grabs this weekend as Northland attempt to reclaim a prize they last held almost 50 years ago. Mike Thorpe takes a look at the remarkable 121-year history of the Log o’ Wood.

“It’s certainly a

