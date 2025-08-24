For the 33-year-old first five, the moment was worth the long wait.

“You gotta get lucky to even get a challenge. Some greats never had the chance. Tony Brown, one of my favourite coaches, never had one. So when you do, you’ve got to throw the kitchen sink at it, and today we did.”

Sopoaga has enjoyed a glittering career that’s taken him from the Highlanders to England, France, Japan and the Samoan and All Blacks jerseys. Yet he confessed the Ranfurly Shield has always been unfinished business.

“This is my second crack in 16 years of professional rugby. To finally get my hands on it is pretty amazing. I’m going to savour it.”

The win, he said, carried personal weight as well as sporting glory.

“To win it in Taranaki and then bring it home to the Waikato, where my wife’s from, where our kids will grow up, it just feels right. It’s for her family, for the Waikato region, and for the people behind the scenes at the union who work so hard.”

Sopoaga also praised the mix of experience and youth in the squad.

“This team’s pretty special, a blend of gifted young athletes and older guys like me and Crudes [Aaron Cruden]. We try to show the young boys that rugby is what we do, it’s not who we are. It’s just a game, and you have to enjoy it because these moments don’t come often.”

Even so, he admitted the younger players keep him honest.

“They’ve got endless energy. I wish I had that. These days I’ve only got a certain amount of gas in the tank, but experience tells me where to be and how to read the play. They push us older guys to be sharper every day.”

Tradition dictates the youngest squad member normally keeps the shield overnight – and Sopoaga laughed off the idea of stepping in himself.

“Nah, it’s gone to the reserve tighthead prop. He’ll keep it safe. We’ll respect what it means to us and the region.”

The celebrations will be short-lived, with Southland looming as the first challenger.

“They’ll throw everything at it. If there’s one game they’ll get up for, it’s a shield match. We’ve got to be on our toes.”

For Sopoaga, though, this win ranks among the highlights of his career.

“I’ve ticked off a lot in rugby, but this one, this is really special. The next goal is defending it. But I’ll never forget the feeling of finally getting it done, even with that kicking tee.”