“We wanted to bring the Shield home. People still talk about those days and we wanted to write our own script and create our own history.”
Waikato were defending the trophy for the first time, having claimed it only eight days earlier from Taranaki. But they were undone by a Southland side that grew stronger as the match went on, particularly in a decisive second-half burst.
The turning point came during a 10-minute period when the Stags struck twice to seize control. In the 51st minute, with Southland leading 11-10, No 8 Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa broke from the base of a scrum and surged down the wing before linking with halfback Nic Shearer, who slid over in the corner.
Just nine minutes later, Byron Smith’s clever chip kick over the Waikato defence was gathered by Fletcher Morgan, who beat two defenders to score.
From there, the Stags never looked back, closing out one of their most famous victories of recent times to the delight of the small band of travelling fans.
Waikato halfback Xavier Roe admitted to Sky Sport the visitors simply had more desire.
“Southland just brought a lot more heart than us,” Roe said. “They just wanted it a lot more. They were better technically as well, and used the wind to good effect in that second half. Full credit to them, they were awesome.”
Southland’s first defence will be on Saturday against Canterbury, the only unbeaten side in the competition after five rounds.
