Southland have won the Ranfurly Shield for the first time since 2011. Photo / Photosport

The Ranfurly Shield is heading to Southland for the first time since 2011 after the Stags stunned holders Waikato 25-10 in a classic NPC encounter.

In horrid conditions in Hamilton, Southland defied the odds against a Waikato side boasting four current All Blacks - Ollie Norris, Samipeni Finau, and Luke Jacobson in the forward pack, with Anton Lienert-Brown lining up in the midfield.

But the Stags were undeterred. Trailing 10-3 after 20 minutes, they clawed their way back into the contest to claim the Log o’ Wood and secure their third consecutive win of the season.

Southland captain Sean Withy told Sky Sport the Shield triumph means everything to the province, evoking memories of their famous reigns in 2009 and 2011.

“We tapped into what it was in 2009 and 2011, and we know the Shield means so much to our province from then, that’s what we really wanted to do,” Withy said.