Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Crusaders coach Rob Penny speaks on winning Super Rugby, losing, ego, and dropping the C-bomb

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Crusaders coach Rob Penney opens up on his first two seasons in charge, following in the footsteps of Scott Robertson.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney opens up on his first two seasons in charge, following in the footsteps of Scott Robertson.

Having responded to missing the Super Rugby Pacific finals in 2024 by returning the trophy to its regular accommodation at Crusaders HQ, Scott “Razor” Robertson’s successor, Rob Penney, completed a turnaround that some thought he was incapable of. Mike Thorpe sat down with him to talk success, failure and why

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save