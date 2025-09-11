A bereavement in the Ioane family may have played a part in the selection process but Robertson didn’t cite that in his reasoning for changing his left wing.

Leroy Carter heads for the tryline in Chiefs colours. Photo / Photosport

“We’ve given another player an opportunity. My job is to build depth in the team and it’s Leroy’s chance,” Robertson said.

“Rieko, there’s a lot of one-on-one technical stuff every player has to grow in their game. We’ve given him a crack at wing. His work ethic, his work off the ball has been incredible and there will be a few touches we have to improve, which he’s well aware of.”

Robertson acknowledged it was a close call between Caleb Clarke and Carter, while intimating he viewed Leicester Fainga’anuku more as a midfield prospect after his two-year stint in France.

This week, though, the All Blacks are keen to unleash Carter’s pace on the Springboks after he’s spent the full Rugby Championship with the squad.

“He’s trained incredibly well; he complements the back three,” Robertson said. “He’s great at the kick chase and is extremely quick. His workrate is as good as they come so we’re excited by it. He’s had a great year so now is his time. Like all players we’ve picked, we believe he’ll step up.”

Carter has travelled a contrasting route to most All Blacks finishers.

While he follows the likes of French flier Gabin Villière and Springboks legend Cheslin Kolbe, whom he will face on Saturday, to traverse from the global sevens scene to the XV’s test arena, debuting for the All Blacks at 26 years old is a rare feat for any outside back.

Reflecting on his path, Carter paid tribute to the sevens scene for elevating him from Tauranga Boys’ College to semi-professional provincial utility to the national radar.

“It made me a professional,” Carter said. “I was playing NPC and then going back to work as a sparky. The sevens environment gave me a professional contract where I could focus on rugby. All the little things – nutrition, planning, that’s helped me a lot. I wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for that. Now I get to live out my dream on Saturday night.

“I’ve played in some big matches. The Paris Olympics was a big occasion so hopefully that’ll help. Playing for the All Blacks the nation is on your shoulders so it’s going to be a new experience all together but I’m looking forward to it.”

Robertson dubbed Carter the fastest man in New Zealand rugby when he called him up after injuries hit the All Blacks outside backs. Such a tag left Carter rather bashful but the All Blacks hope to harness his speed to spark their attack that is yet to ignite this season.

“I think that was picked up on the GPS bibs we wear on the back of our jerseys. I haven’t run a 40m time for a while. I was a bit surprised when he said I was the fastest in NZ because we’ve got a lot of speedsters around,” Carter said.

“You’ve got to be quick if you want to be a winger or you’re going to get skinned a couple of times so I try to use it to my advantage.”

Carter, who has adopted the moniker “Boomfa” from Justin Marshall’s commentary, is well aware of the storied history attached to the jersey he will don this weekend in front of 18 family and friends among the sold-out crowd.

“There’s been so many legends wear that jersey; Jonah Lomu, Joe Rokocoko, Rieko. It’s another proud moment to be able to wear the No 11 with the silver fern on the front.”

While slight in stature and small in height – marginally taller than Kolbe at 1.8m – Carter punches above his weight on defence and during his rookie, breakout Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Chiefs this year, he regularly displayed courage by snaffling turnovers at the breakdown.

The sevens scene and Super Rugby are not exactly breeding grounds for expert high ball proficiency, but Carter is confident he will handle the inevitable aerial barrage the Boks will bomb his and the revamped All Blacks’ back three’s way.

“We know what they’re going to bring, lots of high balls, so we make sure we get through it in training. We’ll be ready for it.”

Test debuts don’t get much bigger than facing the Boks but if Carter can nail this audition, he may help solve one half of the All Blacks’ evolving wing riddle.

All Blacks side

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Noah Hotham, 10, Beauden Barrett, 11. Leroy Carter, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Damian McKenzie. Replacements: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Fabian Holland, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Ruben Love, 23. Quinn Tupaea.

South Africa side:

1. Ox Nche, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4 Lood de Jager, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Jasper Wiese, 9. Cobus Reinach, 10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 11. Ethan Hooker, 12. Damian Willemse, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 15. Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22. Manie Libbok, 23. Andre Esterhuizen

