Leroy Carter’s All Blacks selection: How the speedster got the nod ahead of Rieko Ioane

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Leroy Carter is expecting a barrage of high balls from the Springboks when he makes his All Blacks debut this weekend. Photo / SmartFrame

Six changes, one big-name omission and the need to back up a statement victory by again subduing the Springboks – perhaps this time with a bit more panache. Without doubt, though, Leroy Carter’s rookie inclusion steals the spotlight for Saturday’s rematch in Wellington.

As is true every time the All

