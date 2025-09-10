Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

All Blacks v Springboks: How contrasting cultures shape rugby rivalry – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Herald rugby reporter Liam Napier tells Ryan Bridge what the All Blacks need to do to win back to back tests against the Springboks and regain the Freedom Cup.
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks and Springboks have contrasting styles and cultural approaches to performance and criticism.
  • The All Blacks maintain a private, empathetic culture, protecting players’ reputations and focusing on diplomacy.
  • The Springboks, led by Rassie Erasmus, are blunt and public in their critiques, embracing transparency and directness.

The biggest theme underpinning the rivalry between the All Blacks and the Springboks is their stylistic, physical and strategic differences.

They play the game with the same singular aim of winning, but with vastly different approaches in the methods they employ, the athletes they build and the skillsets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save