All Blacks v Springboks: Kevin Pietersen takes aim at Tupou Vaa’i for ‘embarrassing’ celebrations

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Sports News Update | Negotiations unresolved between coach Donna Wilkins and the Tactix, and Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is axed for Saturday's Wellington rematch.
Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has attempted to get under the skin of All Blacks fans by taking a swing at lock Tupou Vaa’i for his “embarrassing” celebrations against the Springboks.

Vaa’i was one of New Zealand’s best on the field as they claimed a 24-17 win over South

