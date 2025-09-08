NZ Herald Sports News Update | Negotiations unresolved between coach Donna Wilkins and the Tactix, and Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is axed for Saturday's Wellington rematch.

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has attempted to get under the skin of All Blacks fans by taking a swing at lock Tupou Vaa’i for his “embarrassing” celebrations against the Springboks.

Vaa’i was one of New Zealand’s best on the field as they claimed a 24-17 win over South Africa, to extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 51 tests.

The 25-year-old was celebrating all the big moments in the physical contest, including when he combined with Scott Barrett to force a penalty after the Boks attempted an open play maul early in the first half, and the celebrations were even bigger in the final minute after Ardie Savea’s game-winning turnover.

But not everyone was a fan, including South African-born Pietersen, who took to social media to vent his frustrations.

“I hope the All Blacks had their review of yesterday’s test and the coach explained to their number 5, that celebrating a turnover like you’ve won the World Cup is embarrassing! Leave that to other teams,” Pietersen wrote on X.