Unfinished business and the desire to play at the 2027 Rugby World Cup were the main motivators for Quinn Tupaea re-signing with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old’s new deal will see him stick around until the end of the 2027 season, joininga plethora of fellow All Blacks who have re-signed in recent months, including Chiefs teammates Wallace Sititi, Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown.
Tupaea earned an All Blacks recall for July’s test series against France, ending a near three-year exile after dropping down the pecking order after a serious knee injury.
During the first Bledisloe Cup test in 2022, a reckless tackle by Wallabies lock Darcy Swain left him with a ruptured medial cruciate ligament (MCL) and a partial tear of his left knee’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), forcing him into a long recovery period.
He made his return to the Chiefs in 2024, but struggled for confidence before hitting top gear this season, earning a call-up to Scott Robertson’s side where he’s featured four times.