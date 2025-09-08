NZ Herald Sports News Update | Negotiations unresolved between coach Donna Wilkins and the Tactix, and Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is axed for Saturday's Wellington rematch.

Unfinished business and the desire to play at the 2027 Rugby World Cup were the main motivators for Quinn Tupaea re-signing with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old’s new deal will see him stick around until the end of the 2027 season, joining a plethora of fellow All Blacks who have re-signed in recent months, including Chiefs teammates Wallace Sititi, Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Tupaea earned an All Blacks recall for July’s test series against France, ending a near three-year exile after dropping down the pecking order after a serious knee injury.

During the first Bledisloe Cup test in 2022, a reckless tackle by Wallabies lock Darcy Swain left him with a ruptured medial cruciate ligament (MCL) and a partial tear of his left knee’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), forcing him into a long recovery period.

He made his return to the Chiefs in 2024, but struggled for confidence before hitting top gear this season, earning a call-up to Scott Robertson’s side where he’s featured four times.