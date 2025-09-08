Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Springboks: Quinn Tupaea re-signs with NZ Rugby and Chiefs

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Sports News Update | Negotiations unresolved between coach Donna Wilkins and the Tactix, and Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is axed for Saturday's Wellington rematch.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Unfinished business and the desire to play at the 2027 Rugby World Cup were the main motivators for Quinn Tupaea re-signing with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old’s new deal will see him stick around until the end of the 2027 season, joining

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save