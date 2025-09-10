Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

All Blacks v South Africa: How the All Blacks preserved their Eden Park record

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Sports panel Cam McMillan and Chris Reive talk All Blacks team naming, Warriors v Panthers, Black Ferns v South Africa and Netball NZ standing down Dame Noeline Taurua.
Michael Burgess
Opinion by Michael Burgess
Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for New Zealand's Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In your biggest test in years, you score a try against your greatest rivals after 97 seconds. And then barely celebrate.

If anything summed up the unrelenting focus of the All Blacks last Saturday night at Eden Park, it was the reaction after their first try.

With so much on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save