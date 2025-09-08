Advertisement
Media Insider: Sky TV rugby commentator Jeff McTainsh and his last-minute, madcap dash to Eden Park to call All Blacks-South Africa test

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
Sky TV rugby commentator Jeff McTainsh received a last-minute call to commentate Saturday's test match between the All Blacks and the Springboks.

Rugby fans might not have instantly recognised the voice commentating Saturday night’s All Blacks test on Sky TV. Jeff McTainsh was called up with less than two hours’ notice after regular caller Tony Johnson started losing his voice. McTainsh describes a “crazy bloody weekend!”.

A hastily scribbled note was slipped

