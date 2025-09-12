Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks vs South Africa: Billy Proctor relishing centre stage as New Zealand seek dominant display

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All Blacks midfielder Billy Proctor returns to familiar ground to face the Springboks in Wellington, on Saturday night. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks midfielder Billy Proctor returns to familiar ground to face the Springboks in Wellington, on Saturday night. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The quest for consistency is a common theme that bonds Billy Proctor and the All Blacks this week.

Collectively, Scott Robertson’s All Blacks must deliver successive victories against the world champion Springboks in Wellington to break their patchy form trend.

Personally, Proctor is striving to continually elevate his influence amid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save