O’Connor ended a three-year exile from the Wallabies earlier this year and has featured in all four of their Rugby Championship matches, starting both tests against the Springboks and coming off the bench against Argentina.

Meanwhile, it will be a milestone match for Wallabies prop James Slipper on Saturday afternoon, reaching his 150th test cap.

Elsewhere, halfback Tate McDermott has returned to the starting lineup alongside O’Connor for what will be his 50th test.

Heading into the final two games, the Wallabies are top of the Rugby Championship standings on 11 points, with the Springboks and All Blacks on 10, while Argentina sit one point behind.

Each team have won two games and lost two through the opening four rounds.

“After an intense period, from the British and Irish Lions Series, playing in South Africa and then here in Australia against Los Pumas, it’s been ideal for players to take a breath before heading to Auckland for the fifth match in the Rugby Championship,” former All Blacks assistant coach Schmidt said.

“We know that the championship has been incredibly competitive and that we will need to be better than we were last time out to have any chance against a fired-up All Blacks side.”

If the All Blacks win the first test, they will retain the Bledisloe Cup for a 23rd straight year.

The All Blacks haven’t lost at Eden Park since 1994, while the Wallabies last won there in 1986.

Wallabies side to face All Blacks:

1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson (captain), 9. Tate McDermott, 10. James O’Connor, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Len Ikitau, 13. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, 14. Harry Potter, 15. Max Jorgensen. Reserves: 16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Jeremy Williams, 20. Carlo Tizzano, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Tane Edmed, 23. Filipo Daugunu.

All Blacks side to face Wallabies:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor (vice-captain), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Fabian Holland, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea (captain), 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jordie Barrett (vice-captain) , 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan. Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Peter Lakai, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.