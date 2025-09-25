Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: James O’Connor recalled to Australia’s starting line-up for first Bledisloe test

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

All Blacks head coach, All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu front media.
A week after answering an SOS call from coach Joe Schmidt, James O’Connor has been named to start in the No 10 Wallabies jersey as the Australians look to end the All Blacks’ unbeaten 51-test Eden Park record.

The 35-year-old left for England last week with his wife and dog

