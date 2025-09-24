Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: How the Eden Park Bledisloe Cup test will be won – Ant Strachan

Analysis by
Ant Strachan
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson spoke to media in Auckland ahead of this weekend's test at Eden Park.
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks face the Wallabies, coached by Joe Schmidt, in a crucial 2025 test match.
  • The Wallabies, despite missing key players, have shown consistency and a strong collective mindset.
  • Victory for the All Blacks hinges on discipline and execution against the revitalised Australian side.

Newstalk ZB rugby analyst and former All Black Ant Strachan opens his notebook to analyse the key to victory for Scott Robertson’s side on Saturday.

In a year of test-match gems, perhaps the jewel in the 2025 crown arrives this weekend as the All Blacks square off against

