Their 2025 campaign has been defined by consistency, accuracy and a collective mindset that refuses to yield. Take them lightly at your peril.

The Wallabies could arrive minus two of their biggest weapons: Will Skelton, the physical colossus who demands double coverage, will only play the second test in Perth while I’ll be surprised if James O’Connor, the mercurial pivot reborn under Schmidt, plays after arriving from Europe.

But don’t let that fool you. Their set piece has been competitive under Mike Cron’s lens, their defence resilient despite dents with Laurie Fisher at the helm, and their attack has shifted into a higher gear – all underpinned by technical detail and relentless tempo.

For the All Blacks, still licking their wounds from the Wellington defeat, this is no routine challenge.

All Blacks’ non-negotiables

For New Zealand, the formula for victory is built on discipline and execution:

Set-piece accuracy – Execution at scrum and lineout is critical. Set early, make smart early calls and dominate. It applies pressure on both sides of the Wallabies’ game.

– Execution at scrum and lineout is critical. Set early, make smart early calls and dominate. It applies pressure on both sides of the Wallabies’ game. Ruthless defence – Line speed, tackle accuracy and collective trust. Button off and concede post-contact metres and Schmidt’s high-tempo attack will punish you.

– Line speed, tackle accuracy and collective trust. Button off and concede post-contact metres and Schmidt’s high-tempo attack will punish you. Aerial contests – Win more than your share. The Wallabies will target this weakness; the All Blacks must flip it into a competitive strength.

– Win more than your share. The Wallabies will target this weakness; the All Blacks must flip it into a competitive strength. Balanced attack – Play on top, mixing structure with freedom. A smart kicking game should keep Australia guessing – but not dominate the plan.

– Play on top, mixing structure with freedom. A smart kicking game should keep Australia guessing – but not dominate the plan. Win the match-ups – Every individual must eclipse their opposite. In test rugby, second fiddle is not an option. Win the one-on-one battles with patience, physicality, footwork and finishing speed.

– Every individual must eclipse their opposite. In test rugby, second fiddle is not an option. Win the one-on-one battles with patience, physicality, footwork and finishing speed. Manage pressure points – When under the pump, connect quickly, problem-solve collectively and commit fully to the response.

My best All Blacks XV

It’s always risky to anoint a “best team” in advance, but this side stack up for mine:

Front row : Ethan De Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell – back to the Eden Park trio that delivered.

: Ethan De Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell – back to the Eden Park trio that delivered. Locks : Scott Barrett and Fabian Holland – Scott Barrett to deliver a gold-standard performance, Holland to bring relentless workrate and aerial dominance.

: Scott Barrett and Fabian Holland – Scott Barrett to deliver a gold-standard performance, Holland to bring relentless workrate and aerial dominance. Loose forwards : Simon Parker to impose himself physically on both sides of the ball, Ardie Savea to be at his devastating best and Wallace Sititi to raise his own personal bar.

: Simon Parker to impose himself physically on both sides of the ball, Ardie Savea to be at his devastating best and Wallace Sititi to raise his own personal bar. Halves : Cam Roigard and Beauden Barrett to steer the ship, with Beauden Barrett reconnected to his triple-threat DNA.

: Cam Roigard and Beauden Barrett to steer the ship, with Beauden Barrett reconnected to his triple-threat DNA. Midfield : Quinn Tupaea and Billy Proctor – physicality, repeat efforts, proactive vision and clear communication.

: Quinn Tupaea and Billy Proctor – physicality, repeat efforts, proactive vision and clear communication. Back three : Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett at fullback. Jordie Barrett to command the back field and own the aerial and back-field kicking battle.

: Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett at fullback. Jordie Barrett to command the back field and own the aerial and back-field kicking battle. Bench: Must provide contrast and impact – complementary players who can sharpen both attack and defence systems.

This match isn’t about nostalgia or history. It’s about the here and now. If the All Blacks tick their non-negotiables, the jewel of 2025 will shine brightest in black. But underestimate this Schmidt-led Wallabies side and the crown could easily slip.

And the last word ...

Schmidt, the experienced master tactician who has orchestrated a Wallabies revival, up against Scott Robertson – well-credentialled, creative and building a programme New Zealanders can be proud of, at the fortress with everything on the line. Can’t wait.