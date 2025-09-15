Advertisement
All Blacks v Springboks: What went wrong in Wellington – Ant Strachan

Opinion by
Ant Strachan
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald sports journalists weigh in on what was a massive weekend for sport, including a historical loss for the All Blacks.
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks’ 43-10 defeat to South Africa shows top-tier nations have closed the gap.
  • The team’s ability to contest high balls was exposed, suggesting a need for specialised coaching.
  • Despite the loss, new attacking strategies showed promise, but mental resilience needs urgent improvement.

Newstalk ZB rugby analyst and former All Black Ant Strachan opens his notebook to analyse the key facets from the 43-10 defeat to the Springboks in Wellington.

Saturday night’s record defeat to South Africa highlights that the top-tier rugby nations have closed the gap, putting immense pressure on

