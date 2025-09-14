Advertisement
All Blacks v Springboks: Why Scott Robertson’s job should be safe for now – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

Former Springbok Kevin Putt joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss New Zealand's 43-10 loss to South Africa. Video / Herald NOW
THE FACTS

  • The Springboks defeated the All Blacks 43-10 in Wellington, highlighting defensive weaknesses.
  • South Africa scored 33 unanswered points in the second half, dominating the breakdown and aerial game.
  • The upcoming test against Australia at Eden Park will be crucial for assessing the All Blacks’ standing.

The fourth round of the Rugby Championship produced some brilliant play. Sadly for Kiwi fans, virtually none of it came from the All Blacks.

As dazzling as the test was in Sydney, where Argentina beat Australia 28-26, it was overshadowed by the Springboks’ 43-10 humiliation of the All

