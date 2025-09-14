Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Springboks: Recounting the biggest defeats in ABs history

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-10 in a record breaking loss at Sky Stadium Wellington. Credit Sky Sport
Looking at the All Blacks’ biggest defeats in the wake of Saturday’s record 43-10 loss to the Springboks.

Springboks 43 All Blacks 10

Wellington, 2025; Margin: 33 points

Thirty-six unanswered points, all coming in the second half. This was no doubt the worst 40 minutes in as the Boks ran away with four tries in the final 20 minutes. This Wellington shocker is the only test on this list that was a home fixture, which is probably the most worrying fact for Scott Robertson.

Springboks 35 All Blacks 7

Wallabies 47 All Blacks 26

Wallabies 28 All Blacks 7

Springboks 17 All Blacks 0

England 38 All Blacks 21

Springboks 26 All Blacks 10

Wallabies 26 All Blacks 10, 1980

