Springboks 35 All Blacks 7

Twickenham, 2023; Margin: 28 points

It was a horror show as nothing went right for Ian Foster’s side in London on the eve of the World Cup. Two yellow cards, an early injury and then a second yellow to Scott Barrett – resulting in a red – meant they played more than half the match with 14 players or fewer. Not great as the Springboks outpowered them up front, helped by their seven forwards off the bench.

Wallabies 47 All Blacks 26

Perth, 2019; Margin: 21 points

Scott Barrett was given red. Yep, the first time. He was sent off by Jerome Garces for making contact with the head of Michael Hooper. The Wallabies were up 16-12 at the break and ran riot in the second half.

“[The All Blacks] will always be respected, always have a nursery of remarkable talent,” wrote Chris Rattue. “But the intimidating aura which has served them so well fell with an almighty thud in an exhilarating test match.”

Richie Mo’unga looks dejected after losing to Australia. Photo / Photosport

Wallabies 28 All Blacks 7

Sydney, 1999; Margin: 21 points

The All Blacks had beaten the Wallabies by 19 points at Eden Park a month earlier, but were never in this match, played in front of 107,000 fans at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Australia only scored one try, through Mark Conners, while Matt Burke kicked seven penalties and a conversion for a tally of 23 points.

Men in Black reads: “The Wallabies took control from the outset, outmuscling the All Blacks pack, committing themselves to the loose ball and closing up on the backs, never letting them gain momentum.”

All Blacks captain Taine Randell and his team could not get control in Sydney in 1999. Photo / Photosport

Springboks 17 All Blacks 0

Durban, 1928; Margin: 17 points

The opening test of the All Blacks’ 1928 tour of South Africa stood as the side’s worst defeat for more than 70 years.

The first test in three years for the All Blacks meant all but two of the side were making their full test debuts, while fullback George Nepia was left in New Zealand on racial grounds.

The Boks scored the only try of the match in front of 10,000 fans at Kingsmead while first five Bennie Osler kicked two penalties and two drop goals (worth four points at the time).

England 38 All Blacks 21

Twickenham, 2012; Margin: 17 points

England produced an astonishing performance at Twickenham in their biggest victory over New Zealand.

Sir Steve Hansen’s hopes of a perfect end to the year were dashed when England scored three rapid-fire second-half tries to Brad Barritt, Chris Ashton and Manu Tuilagi between the 54th and 61st minutes.

It was an astonishing meltdown from an All Blacks side that seemed to hit the wall after a week that saw most of the squad struck down with a bug.

Chris Ashton scores for England at Twickenham, in 2012. Photo / Photosport

Springboks 26 All Blacks 10

Nelspruit 2022; Margin: 16 points

Defeat to the old foes in South Africa had the drums beating at home for coach Ian Foster to be removed from his job after five defeats from six starts.

The Boks pack was immense, with hooker Malcolm Marx putting in a remarkable 53-minute performance in which he thumped All Blacks at the breakdown, in the tackle and with the ball in hand.

The All Blacks were disjointed and off the pace. It could have been worse: the scoreline was boosted by a late Shannon Frizell try following a sharp break by Caleb Clarke.

Ardie Savea reflects on defeat to South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Wallabies 26 All Blacks 10, 1980

Sydney, 1980; Margin: 16 points

A famous win for Australia not just for the size of victory but because they defended the Bledisloe Cup for the first time ever.

On the eve of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the All Blacks’ squad was struck down by food poisoning, with at least five players still feeling the effects on game day (again sound familiar?), with Murray Mexted and Gary Knight going to hospital hours before kickoff – but still playing. The Wallabies scored four times while the All Blacks’ only try came in the closing stages of the test when Bernie Fraser crossed over on an overlap. The win completed a 2-1 series win for the Wallabies, their first over the All Blacks since 1934.