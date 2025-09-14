Looking at the All Blacks’ biggest defeats in the wake of Saturday’s record 43-10 loss to the Springboks.
Springboks 43 All Blacks 10
Wellington, 2025; Margin: 33 points
Thirty-six unanswered points, all coming in the second half. This was no doubt the worst 40 minutes inAll Blacks history as the Boks ran away with four tries in the final 20 minutes. This Wellington shocker is the only test on this list that was a home fixture, which is probably the most worrying fact for Scott Robertson.
It was a horror show as nothing went right for Ian Foster’s side in London on the eve of the World Cup. Two yellow cards, an early injury and then a second yellow to Scott Barrett – resulting in a red – meant they played more than half the match with 14 players or fewer. Not great as the Springboks outpowered them up front, helped by their seven forwards off the bench.
Wallabies 47 All Blacks 26
Perth, 2019; Margin: 21 points
Scott Barrett was given red. Yep, the first time. He was sent off by Jerome Garces for making contact with the head of Michael Hooper. The Wallabies were up 16-12 at the break and ran riot in the second half.
The All Blacks had beaten the Wallabies by 19 points at Eden Park a month earlier, but were never in this match, played in front of 107,000 fans at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Australia only scored one try, through Mark Conners, while Matt Burke kicked seven penalties and a conversion for a tally of 23 points.
Men in Black reads: “The Wallabies took control from the outset, outmuscling the All Blacks pack, committing themselves to the loose ball and closing up on the backs, never letting them gain momentum.”
Sir Steve Hansen’s hopes of a perfect end to the year were dashed when England scored three rapid-fire second-half tries to Brad Barritt, Chris Ashton and Manu Tuilagi between the 54th and 61st minutes.
A famous win for Australia not just for the size of victory but because they defended the Bledisloe Cup for the first time ever.
On the eve of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the All Blacks’ squad was struck down by food poisoning, with at least five players still feeling the effects on game day (again sound familiar?), with Murray Mexted and Gary Knight going to hospital hours before kickoff – but still playing. The Wallabies scored four times while the All Blacks’ only try came in the closing stages of the test when Bernie Fraser crossed over on an overlap. The win completed a 2-1 series win for the Wallabies, their first over the All Blacks since 1934.