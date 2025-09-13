Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Springboks: How the Springboks rated in the Wellington test

Cameron McMillan
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-10 in a record breaking loss at Sky Stadium Wellington. Credit Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the Springboks rated in their record win over the All Blacks in Wellington.

15 Aphelele Fassi - 7

Made an impact right from the start after winning the opening kickoff. Had a couple of strong runs but was hit and miss under the high ball. Turned the ball over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save