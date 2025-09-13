13 Canan Moodie - 7

Switched from wing to the midfield replacing Jesse Kriel and certainly worth another go. Was an extra attacking option but also proved his worth in defense as the Boks leading tackler. Did lose four turnovers.

12 Damian Willemse - 10

In for Damian de Allende and made the most of the start. Pinged for not rolling away. Won a turnover and disrupted Jordan from setting up a scoring chance. Scored crucial third try. Denied Jordan try again with a great tackle. Finished with 90 metres carried, beat six defenders. Superb.

11 Ethan Hooker - 8

A few strong runs down the lefthand side in the first half. Won high kick off Billy Proctor. Great run from deep inside his own half, proved to be a huge turning point.

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - 5

Earned a start over Handre Pollard. Early mistake by missing touch with a chance for an attacking lineout. One attacking run and a good chip which almost setup a Kolbe try. Went off after 18 minutes with a failed HIA. A shame as would have been great to see more of him during these two tests.

9 Cobus Reinach - 8

Oldest on the field and the wise head put in some kind of shift. Left briefly for an HIA but came back and played the rest of the test. Commanded the Boks forwards and was reliable on the box kicks.

8 Jasper Wiese - 10

Best on the field in a huge showing after a four week ban. Led the test with 14 carries and also made eight tackles. A constant threat for the full 80.

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit - 8

Big effort in the last quarter. Six carries. Had a try assist to Smith which all-but secured the victory.

6 Siya Kolisi (c) - 7

Back to the side of the scrum. Huge run in lead-up to second Kolbe try. A decent outing but interesting to note the side sparked once he left the field.

5 Ruan Nortje - 9

Another massive 80 minutes. Gave the All Blacks line troubles late including huge lineout steal which led to third Boks try.

4 Lood de Jager - 5

Off after only nine minutes. Made a few tackles but not enough time to make an impression.

3 Thomas du Toit - 6

Part of a strong scrum in the opening 40, although he was pinged for a penalty at scrum time. One of the top tacklers in the time he was on the field.

2 Malcolm Marx - 6

Not his best showing. Overthrow on early attacking lineout. Had a knock-on. But the scrum was impressive. Made six tackles. Shown up by his replacement.

1 Ox Nche - 7

Made some strong runs, four in total, and was a key part of a Boks scrum that looked to dominate in the first half.

Reserves

Marnus van der Merwe - 8

Jan-Hendrik Wessels - 8

Wilco Louw - 8

RG Snyman - 9

Kwagga Smith - 8

Grant Williams - 8

Manie Libbok - 8

Andre Esterhuizen - 8