Premium
Opinion
Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks player ratings: New names shine under pressure for Scott Robertson’s men against Springboks

Winston Aldworth
Opinion by
Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Winston Aldworth is Head of Sport for NZME, working alongside New Zealand’s best sports journalists in the radio and publishing teams.

Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-10 in a record breaking loss at Sky Stadium Wellington. Credit Sky Sport
How the All Blacks rated in their 43-10 defeat to the Springboks in Wellington.

15. Damian McKenzie – 6

Was valuable in the broken-play running that gave All Blacks first-half momentum, but had a weird moment of uncertainty in 36th minute and ended up chipping a tame ball to a

