The All Blacks play the Springboks in Wellington tonight.
The All Blacks have managed just two wins from their past eight matches in the capital.
Ardie Savea emphasised the need for consistent performances, regardless of venue or occasion.
There is, of course, nothing easy about playing a test match against the Springboks, whatever the occasion.
But in the aftermath of last weekend’s stirring victory, it’s easy to imagine the All Blacks went into the match with greater clarity of purpose and execution than their oppositioncould muster – and it’s equally easy to imagine this edge being fuelled by the motivation of their remarkable undefeated run at Eden Park.
In Wellington, where the All Blacks have managed just two wins from their past eight matches, Scott Robertson’s men will find no concrete legacy to boost them for tonight’s second test match.
Good All Blacks teams get up for the big games – that’s what we saw in Sandringham last Saturday. Great ones stay up constantly.
Robertson’s men have some way to go before they could reasonably be regarded as a great side, but they have plenty of good in them. Every All Black must strive for greatness – this was the mantra of Richie McCaw. Tonight in Wellington, they can take an important step toward that status – and they can do so while also establishing a beachhead in the ongoing battle for psychological advantage over the Springboks.
Last weekend, the All Blacks struck a neat balance of accuracy, discipline and brutality. For fans, the victory was sweet relief after a week of imagining life without the Eden Park streak. But that result shouldn’t disguise the fact that the All Blacks’ last defeat came just 80 minutes of rugby ago.
If the All Blacks ever conceded 57-0, it’s easy to imagine players’ international careers ending. Yet plenty of big names from that Springbok disgrace have gone on to fine careers: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Lood de Jager, and Malcolm Marx will all run on to the field tonight. All have two World Cup titles in their scrapbook.
But the Springboks aren’t like us. They live more easily with defeat. And perhaps they’re right; perhaps a four-yearly high is worth seeing your team slump to regular humiliations in between.
While Springboks supporters will happily claim greatness on the back of results that come once every four years, for the All Blacks, greatness is a 24/7 burden.
Taking on that burden is what makes us great. The All Blacks know that good isn’t good enough: our three World Cup titles have all come during runs of true greatness.
Establishing consistency in discipline and execution tonight in Wellington can set a course for the 2027 World Cup. It can also prepare Robertson’s men for the challenges they face in the next few months: the Wallabies and a Grand Slam tour.