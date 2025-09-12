Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Barrett brothers donate historic All Blacks jersey to charity after ‘cheeky’ message from young fan

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett with young fan Joshua Venables.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett with young fan Joshua Venables.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sometimes in life it pays to be a bit cheeky.

The Barrett brothers have donated a historic All Blacks jersey for a charity auction this weekend, after a light-hearted but heartfelt video message from a young Auckland boy caught their attention.

Eleven-year-old Joshua Venables sent the message to Beauden,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save