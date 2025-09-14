Herald sports journalists weigh in on what was a massive weekend for sport, including a historical loss for the All Blacks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Women’s Rugby World Cup: France’s Axelle Berthoumieu cited for biting in quarter-final win over Ireland

France flanker Axelle Berthoumieu has been cited for allegedly biting an opponent in today’s Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland, tournament organisers said.

Television footage from the 18-13 victory seemed to show 25-year-old Berthoumieu biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer early in the second half.

Her Les Bleues teammate Manae Felu was also cited by World Rugby for a separate incident.

“Back row Axelle Berthoumieu has been cited for an action contrary to Law 9.12 (biting), while Second Row Manae Felu has been cited for an action contrary to Law 9.13 [dangerous tackling],” the body said

“Both players will have their cases considered by an Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) on Monday, September 15.”