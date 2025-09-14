Advertisement
Black Ferns v South Africa: World media reacts to World Cup knockout victory

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The Black Ferns face up to South Africa: "Proper contenders to retain the World Cup." Photo / SmartFrame

‘Fast, accurate and intense’

The Guardian, Andy Bull

If the first half was a lesson in how to beat the Black Ferns, the second was a lesson in how they beat you. They were fast, accurate and intense and made South Africa pay for every mistake.

This New Zealand team

