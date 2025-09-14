And it doesn’t much matter who they have got to get by to do it.

‘Game of two halves’

Irish Times

It was the proverbial game of two halves as South Africa had 81% of the possession in the opening period and kept the ball at close quarters, neutralising New Zealand’s dangerous backs.

But three tries in the opening seven minutes of the second period killed the contest as New Zealand spread the ball through the hands and moved the South African defence across the park, executing with precision.

‘Proper contenders to retain the World Cup’

BBC, Alastair Telfer

When on song, New Zealand are lethal and proper contenders to retain the World Cup.

But consistent scrum penalties and a slow start will be particularly pleasing for likely semifinalists Canada, who have some of the best forwards in the tournament.

However, the six-time winners will be pleased with how they overcame some early problems, which should stand them in good stead for harder tests to come.

‘Teen sensation’

Alex Spink, Planet Rugby

With a place in the last four at stake, the tournament’s top scorer [Braxton Sorensen-McGee], both of tries and overall points, did not need any added motivation to beat a nation New Zealand have never lost to in women’s rugby.

Black Ferns winger Katelyn Vaha'akolo celebrates victory over South Africa. Photo / SmartFrame

But she got it just the same from the way the Men in Black were demolished by Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks in the Kiwi capital hours before.

The teen sensation’s response was to score two tries and nail a touchline conversion in a 46-17 victory, which sent her team into the semifinals of a tournament they have won six times.

But that tells only half the story, as those scores came with her all-conquering side on the back foot and facing the mother of all challenges from Swys de Bruin’s never-say-die Boks.

‘You have to have more than a singular thing’

Brian Moore, BBC2

I don’t think it is possible to shut New Zealand out for a whole game. If you are to beat them, you have to have more than a singular thing about you.

‘Back three remained lethal’

Philip Bendon, RugbyPass

Despite enjoying less than 20% possession in the first half, the Black Ferns’ back three remained lethal. Sorensen-McGee finished one of New Zealand’s two first-half tries, Holmes struck immediately after the break and Vaha’akolo closed the game late.

Their pace and efficiency highlighted why the Black Ferns entered this match as heavy favourites and their three second-half tries underlined the gulf in cutting edge between a coming force in South Africa and the most successful side in Women’s Rugby World Cup history.

‘Showcased their depth’

Talking Rugby Union

New Zealand’s eight-try haul showcased their depth and attacking variety. While South Africa impressed in patches, especially in the first half, they were undone by poor goalkicking and the relentless pace of the Black Ferns after halftime. The result sends New Zealand into the last four with momentum, while South Africa depart with pride after a spirited campaign.