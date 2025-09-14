Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns

Black Ferns v South Africa: The ‘rark-up’ that sparked the Black Ferns into the World Cup semifinals

Cameron McMillan
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The experts discuss the latest in NZ sport. The Black Ferns have surged to a 40-0 win over Ireland whilst Liam Lawsonm struggles in F1. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s the old sporting cliche when a side comes out firing in the second half that the coach must have delivered something special in their halftime speech.

After being fired up by coach Allan Bunting, the Black Ferns looked a completely different team from the kickoff of the second half

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save