Follow the action as the Black Ferns take on Ireland in their final match of pool play.

Match preview

Consistency has become a focal point for the Black Ferns.

For their third and final match of pool play against Ireland on Monday morning, a familiar squad will be tasked with getting the job done.

There are just two personnel changes in the run-on XV selected, but while minimal, they are big changes.

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u returns to the starting side in the No 8 jersey after a player-of-the-match performance in round one. That involves Layla Sae moving to blindside flanker and Jorja Miller shifting to openside, with co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu moving to the bench.

In the backline, Renee Holmes starts at fullback. With that move, Braxton Sorensen-McGee moves out to the right wing, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe to the left wing and Katelyn Vahaakolo is out of the matchday squad.

Rising stars Miller and Sorensen-McGee revert to the positions they started the tournament in, after combining for five tries against Japan last time out.

On the bench, Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns from an ankle injury suffered in the opening-match win over Spain to provide backline cover, while hooker Vici-Rose Green and prop Amy Rule also return to the matchday side.

The clash with Ireland in Brighton will determine who finishes at the top of the group, while the Northampton match between South Africa and France over the weekend will determine who they will play in next week’s quarter-final.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said the team had settled into Brighton well and are looking forward to this week’s match against Ireland.

“We’ve been blessed with world-class facilities and a warm welcome here in Brighton, which has allowed us a quality lead-in to this weekend. Every game in our World Cup journey is crucial to us, and we want to finish our pool phase strong,” Bunting said.

“Our wāhine have all had an opportunity to play the past two games. Consistency and cohesion will be a key focus around our selections. We have had critical learnings out of the last two weeks and are building well.”

The Black Ferns and Ireland last met during the WXV 1 tournament in 2024, with the Green Wave claiming a 29-27 win in Canada. They’re the only side to hold a winning record over their Kiwi counterparts, with two wins from their three tests.

Monday morning’s contest will be the second between the teams at a World Cup. The two met in pool play during the 2014 tournament, with the Irish winning 17-14 to eliminate the Black Ferns from title contention.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner, 6. Layla Sae, 7. Jorja Miller, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Vici-Rose Green, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Laura Bayfield, 20. Kennedy Tukuafu (cc), 21. Maia Joseph 22. Theresa Setefano, 23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Ireland: 1. Ellena Perry, 2. Neve Jones, 3. Linda Djougang, 4. Ruth Campbell, 5. Sam Monaghan (cc), 6. Grace Moore, 7. Edel McMahon (cc), 8. Brittany Hogan, 9. Aoibheann Reilly, 10. Dannah O’Brien, 11. Amee Leigh Costigan, 12. Eve Higgins, 13. Aoife Dalton, 14. Beibhinn Parsons, 15. Stacey Flood.

Bench: 16. Cliodhna Moloney MacDonald, 17. Niamh O’Dowd, 18. Sadhbh McGrath, 19. Eimear Corri-Fallon, 20. Claire Boles, 21. Emily Lane 22. Nancy McGillivray, 23. Anna McGann.